Katherine Sleeker
Katie’s practice focuses on product liability, toxic tort and environmental litigation, and complex commercial litigation. She also handles mass torts, multidistrict litigation and general commercial litigation. Ms. Sleeker’s areas of practice include defending major corporate clients in all aspects of toxic tort and environmental litigation. She has specific experience defending asbestos, benzene, ephedra, vinyl chloride, formaldehyde, solvent and silica-related toxic tort claims.
Katie is admitted to practice in Florida, Illinois, Virginia and West Virginia, and before the US District Court for the Northern and Southern Districts of Illinois, the US District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, and the US District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Prior to joining the firm in 2010, Ms. Sleeker worked for a large law firm in Chicago, where she was a founding member and representative of her firm's Pro Bono and Public Service Committee. She also served as a Chicago liaison for the Homeless Experience Legal Protection Program, including the city-wide recruiting of volunteers to provide legal services to the homeless. Ms. Sleeker was a volunteer guardian ad litem for the Chicago Volunteer Legal Services. She currently represents clients in child custody matters in juvenile and domestic relations court.
Experience
- Represents major corporate clients as National Coordinating Counsel in mass tort and toxic exposure litigation.
- Defends product liability claims on behalf of manufacturers and distributors in the medical device, pharmaceutical and automotive industries.
- Represents corporations in general commercial litigation, including premises liability matters and contract disputes.
- Tried as second chair a complex breach of contract jury trial in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Wisconsin.
- Drafted successful Daubert motion and summary judgment on behalf of printing press manufacturer.
- Obtained summary judgment in wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of health care product manufacturer.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as a Rising Star for Personal Injury, Virginia Super Lawyers magazine, 2008
Affiliations
Professional
- University of Virginia, Domestic Violence Pro Bono Partnership
- Board of Directors, Saint Francis Home
News
Education
JD, University of Florida Levin College of Law, cum laude, Honors and Teaching Assistant for Legal Research and Writing and Appellate Advocacy, 2001
BA, Government, The College of William & Mary, cum laude, 1997
Admissions
Florida
Illinois
Virginia
West Virginia