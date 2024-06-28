Katherine Sleeker

Katie’s practice focuses on product liability, toxic tort and environmental litigation, and complex commercial litigation. She also handles mass torts, multidistrict litigation and general commercial litigation. Ms. Sleeker’s areas of practice include defending major corporate clients in all aspects of toxic tort and environmental litigation. She has specific experience defending asbestos, benzene, ephedra, vinyl chloride, formaldehyde, solvent and silica-related toxic tort claims.

Katie is admitted to practice in Florida, Illinois, Virginia and West Virginia, and before the US District Court for the Northern and Southern Districts of Illinois, the US District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, and the US District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.

Prior to joining the firm in 2010, Ms. Sleeker worked for a large law firm in Chicago, where she was a founding member and representative of her firm's Pro Bono and Public Service Committee. She also served as a Chicago liaison for the Homeless Experience Legal Protection Program, including the city-wide recruiting of volunteers to provide legal services to the homeless. Ms. Sleeker was a volunteer guardian ad litem for the Chicago Volunteer Legal Services. She currently represents clients in child custody matters in juvenile and domestic relations court.