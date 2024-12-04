Kathleen’s practice covers a broad range of transactional matters, including corporate and securities matters, mergers and acquisitions and periodic SEC reporting. As an associate on the capital markets team, Kathleen assists clients with US capital markets transactions, including public and private offerings of debt and equity securities. Kathleen also advises companies in connection with periodic SEC reporting, corporate governance and compliance matters. In addition to representing clients in capital markets transactions, Kathleen also assists clients in a wide variety of industries with mergers and acquisitions and other strategic corporate and commercial transactions.