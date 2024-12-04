Kathleen Dill
Overview
Kathleen’s practice covers a broad range of transactional matters, including corporate and securities matters, mergers and acquisitions and periodic SEC reporting. As an associate on the capital markets team, Kathleen assists clients with US capital markets transactions, including public and private offerings of debt and equity securities. Kathleen also advises companies in connection with periodic SEC reporting, corporate governance and compliance matters. In addition to representing clients in capital markets transactions, Kathleen also assists clients in a wide variety of industries with mergers and acquisitions and other strategic corporate and commercial transactions.
Experience
- Represented the underwriters in connection with Energy Transfer LP’s Public Offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.550% Senior Notes due 2028 and $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.750% Senior Notes due 2033.
- Represented the Sales Agents (Stifel and Roth) in connection with the commencement of a $100 million ATM program for W&T Offshore, Inc.
- Represented the underwriters in connection with Energy Transfer LP’s $765 million Secondary Public Offering by CenterPoint Energy Midstream, Inc. of up to 100,000,000 Common Units representing limited partner interests of Energy Transfer LP.
- Represented the Conflicts Committee of the Board of Directors of the General Partner of Rattler Midstream LP in its affiliate’s $160 million acquisition of water midstream assets from subsidiaries of Diamondback Energy, Inc.
News
Education
JD, The University of Texas School of Law, with honors, Texas Journal of Oil, Gas, and Energy Law, Staff Editor, 2021
BA, Texas A&M University, magna cum laude, 2018
Admissions
Texas