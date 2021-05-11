Kathleen Tarbox Muñoz
Overview
Kathleen’s practice focuses on commercial real estate and general business transactions, including the representation of secured lenders in complex real estate transactions and investment limited partners. She has significant experience drafting and negotiating documentation in connection with secured and unsecured lending and regularly represents financial institutions, lenders and special servicers on matters involving origination and securitization as well as workouts, assumptions and the exercise of remedies. Kathleen regularly advises clients regarding the exercise of rights and remedies under complex limited partnership agreements involving low-income housing tax credits. She has also counseled lenders in connection with secondary market transactions including pooled note sales and loan participations and related diligence.
Kathleen also routinely represents clients in other various areas of real estate related matters including financing, acquisitions, development, and dispositions, including the negotiation of related agreements and property related due diligence involving title, survey, zoning and land use matters. She also regularly assists with both servicing and special servicing as well as other asset management, including leasing (on behalf of landlord and tenants) for office, retail, warehouse and multi-use properties.
Experience
- Represented multiple institutional lenders with the financing of mortgage and mezzanine loans totaling over $3.6 billion secured by 30+ properties and review of additional potential collateral.
- Represented a financial institution in connection with the refinancing of 75 multifamily properties located in California.
- Represented a leading real estate investment company in connection with the $2.155 billion acquisition of a pool of 135+ warehouse properties across the United States.
- Represented a financial institution in connection with the financing of a $647.5 million loan secured by 53 hotel properties located across the county.
- Represented a real estate investor in connection with the acquisition of 17 data center and development properties in California, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, Illinois, Minnesota and Oregon.
- Represented an affiliate of a financial institution with the restructuring of the cash flow requirements of three luxury hotels located in Times Square, New York, Miami, Florida, and Washington DC. The transaction involved an in-depth analysis of KYC requirements and documentation of collateral and cash management documents.
- Represented an institutional lender in connection with the origination of a $100+ million construction loan secured by a condominium in New York and subsequent purchase of the loan.
- Represented an investment management firm in connection with $65 million purchase of a loan secured by an office property 100 percent occupied by a leading technology company located in Bellevue, Washington.
- Represented a financial institution in connection with the workout of a private wealth loan secured by real property, equity interests in various exploration companies and other holding companies, certificated racehorses and other collateral.
- Represented a premier lodging real estate company in connection with the acquisition of a hotel in San Antonio, Texas, which included the negotiation of interim ground lease provisions and restrictive covenants, coordination of a plat of the property, and all other documentation relating to the acquisition.
- Represented a real estate investor in connection with the $763.75 million acquisition of 105 hotel and motel properties and associated mortgage and mezzanine debt totaling $530 million.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized among the “Best Lawyers in Dallas,” in Real Estate, D Magazine, 2020-2024
- Selected as a Rising Star for Real Estate, Texas Monthly and Texas Super Lawyers Magazine, 2021-2023
- Recommended for Real Estate Finance, Legal 500 United States, 2022
- Named to the inaugural list of Trailblazers South, The American Lawyer, 2021
- Recognized among the “Best Lawyers Under 40,” D Magazine, 2020-2024
- Named one of the “Dallas Top 50 Women in Law,” The National Diversity Council, 2018
- Pro Bono Coordinator of the Year, Dallas Volunteer Attorney Program, 2016
Affiliations
Professional
- Dallas Bar Association
Insights
Publications
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 2009
BA, Political Science, Southern Methodist University, 2006
BA, Economics, Southern Methodist University, 2006
Admissions
Texas