Kathleen’s practice focuses on commercial real estate and general business transactions, including the representation of secured lenders in complex real estate transactions and investment limited partners. She has significant experience drafting and negotiating documentation in connection with secured and unsecured lending and regularly represents financial institutions, lenders and special servicers on matters involving origination and securitization as well as workouts, assumptions and the exercise of remedies. Kathleen regularly advises clients regarding the exercise of rights and remedies under complex limited partnership agreements involving low-income housing tax credits. She has also counseled lenders in connection with secondary market transactions including pooled note sales and loan participations and related diligence.

Kathleen also routinely represents clients in other various areas of real estate related matters including financing, acquisitions, development, and dispositions, including the negotiation of related agreements and property related due diligence involving title, survey, zoning and land use matters. She also regularly assists with both servicing and special servicing as well as other asset management, including leasing (on behalf of landlord and tenants) for office, retail, warehouse and multi-use properties.