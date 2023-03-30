For more than 35 years, Kathleen has partnered with clients to execute intricate, sophisticated real estate transactions across industries and disciplines. She has provided counsel to practically every conceivable seat at the real estate table, giving her a valuable perspective on all moving parts in a deal. Kathleen provides counsel on complex financings, joint ventures, asset management, loan servicing, affordable housing, construction and development, data centers, multi asset portfolios, retail, industrial and warehouse properties, and hospitality and other transactions.

She is known for her elevated understanding of clients’ businesses, anticipating and planning for the unexpected, and guiding clients through difficult legal and business matters. Clients from Wall Street to California appreciate her energy, innovative thinking, and calm demeanor as she develops strategy and facilitates the “end game.” Her reputation as a trusted advisor has attracted a loyal and far-reaching audience for her work and insights.

Kathleen’s advocacy for diversity, equity, and inclusion has earned awards including the Women of Color Achievement Award (100 Black Men of America), “Women of Spirit” Award (American Jewish Congress), and Justice David Wellington Chew Award (State Bar of Texas). She was named one of Dallas’ Top 50 Women in Law by the National Diversity Council.

Kathleen is also actively engaged in many civic and charitable organizations. For example, she is the first Asian American woman to chair the Board of Regents of a public university, Texas Woman’s University; the current President of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Foundation; and she was recently inducted into the prestigious Texas Philosophical Society.