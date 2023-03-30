Kathleen J. Wu
Overview
For more than 35 years, Kathleen has partnered with clients to execute intricate, sophisticated real estate transactions across industries and disciplines. She has provided counsel to practically every conceivable seat at the real estate table, giving her a valuable perspective on all moving parts in a deal. Kathleen provides counsel on complex financings, joint ventures, asset management, loan servicing, affordable housing, construction and development, data centers, multi asset portfolios, retail, industrial and warehouse properties, and hospitality and other transactions.
She is known for her elevated understanding of clients’ businesses, anticipating and planning for the unexpected, and guiding clients through difficult legal and business matters. Clients from Wall Street to California appreciate her energy, innovative thinking, and calm demeanor as she develops strategy and facilitates the “end game.” Her reputation as a trusted advisor has attracted a loyal and far-reaching audience for her work and insights.
Kathleen’s advocacy for diversity, equity, and inclusion has earned awards including the Women of Color Achievement Award (100 Black Men of America), “Women of Spirit” Award (American Jewish Congress), and Justice David Wellington Chew Award (State Bar of Texas). She was named one of Dallas’ Top 50 Women in Law by the National Diversity Council.
Kathleen is also actively engaged in many civic and charitable organizations. For example, she is the first Asian American woman to chair the Board of Regents of a public university, Texas Woman’s University; the current President of the United States Tennis Association (USTA) Foundation; and she was recently inducted into the prestigious Texas Philosophical Society.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Real Estate Finance (2021-2022, 2024) and Real Estate (2019-2020), Legal 500 United States
- Recognized among the “Best Lawyers” in Dallas, D Magazine, 2003-2024
- Named a Women in Business Awards honoree, Dallas Business Journal, 2023
- Honoree representing USTA Texas as a Champion of Equality, US Open, 2023
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Real Estate Law, Texas Monthly magazine, 2003-2024
- Recognized as an Influencer by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum’s Women of Influence Awards 2021
- Recipient of the Diversity Champion Award, US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce – Southwest, 2020
- Recognized by the New York State Bar Association as Empire State Counsel for Pro Bono Service, 2019
- E. Randolph Williams Award for Outstanding Pro Bono Service, Hunton Andrews Kurth, 2013-2022
- Nominated into the International Women’s Forum (IWF), 2018
- Gubernatorial Appointment by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to the Board of Regents, Texas Woman’s University, appointed 2018
- Named one of the “Dallas Top 50 Women in Law,” The National Diversity Council, 2017
- Recipient of the Leadership Legacy Outstanding Achievement Award, US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce – Southwest, 2017
- Named NorthPark Center Luxury Ambassador, 2017
- Recipient of the Louise B. Raggio Award (formerly the Ma’at Justice Award), Texas State Bar Women and the Law Section, 2015
- Recipient of the 2014 Dallas Convention & Visitors Bureau DFW-area Women’s Award, 2014
- Recipient of the 2013 Women of Color Achievement Award, 100 Black Men of America, Inc., 2013
- Profiled as a Top Rated Lawyer in Real Estate, American Lawyer Media and Martindale-Hubbell, 2013
- Profiled as one of “Texas’ Top Rated Lawyers” by ALM in Real Estate, 2012
- Recipient of the Dallas Asian American Bar Association Outstanding Trailblazer Award, 2011
- Recognized among the Top 3000 Leading Lawyers in America by Lawdragon, 2011
- Recipient of the SMU Women’s Symposium Community Award, 2011
- Named one of the “Top 50 Women Lawyers,” Texas Monthly, 2003-2011
- Profiled in “2010’s Leading Law Firm Rainmakers”, Diversity and The Bar, November/December 2010
- Recognized as one of the“Best Women Lawyers in Dallas” by D Magazine, 2010
- Selected to the DirectWomen Board Institute, 2009
- Named a Super Lawyer in Real Estate, Super Lawyers Corporate Counsel Edition, May/June 2009
- Featured in the Women’s Advantage Calendar, 2009
- Recognized as one of the “Extraordinary Women in Texas Law” by Texas Lawyer, 2008
- Recognized as one of “Dallas/Fort Worth’s Most Influential Women” by Dallas Business Journal, 2008
- Recognized among the “Most Powerful and Influential Women in Texas” by Texas Diversity magazine, 2008
- Recognized among the Top 500 Leading Lawyers in America by Lawdragon, 2006-2008
- Awarded the Justice David Wellington Chew Award by the State Bar of Texas, 2007
- Recipient of the “Women of Spirit” Award by the American Jewish Congress, 2007
- Recognized among the Top 500 Dealmakers in America by Lawdragon, 2007
- Recipient of the Louise B. Raggio Award by the Dallas Women Lawyers Association, 2006
- Awarded the Highest Achievement in the Law by the Greater Dallas Asian American Chamber of Commerce, 2005
- Named Finalist by the Association for Women Journalists for the Vivian Castleberry Award, 2005-2006
- Named one of the “Top Six” Real Estate Lawyers in Texas,Texas Lawyer – Go To Guide
Affiliations
Professional
- USTA Foundation: President, elected 2021; Vice President, elected 2018; Board of Directors, appointed 2015–2024; Co-Chair, Development Committee, appointed 2019; Member, Nominating and Governance Committee; Member, Disbursements Committee
- USTA Texas: General Counsel, appointed 2007–2024; Member, Management Committee and Board of Directors, 2007–2024; Vice President, 2011–2014
- USTA: Board of Directors, appointed 2015-2017; Chairman, Strategic Planning Committee, 2015-2017; Chairman, National Diversity and Inclusion Committee, 2012–2014; Vice Chairman, National Diversity and Inclusion Committee, 2010–2011; Member, Advisory Group on Committees, 2013–2014; Member, National Constitution and Rules Committee, 2008–2010
- Barnard College, Columbia University: Board of Trustees, appointed 2024
- Texas Woman’s University: Chair, Board of Regents, elected 2021; Vice Chairman, appointed 2019; Chairman, Finance and Audit Committee, appointed 2019; Member, appointed 2018
- Asian American Pacific Islander Tennis Association (AAPITA): Board of Directors, appointed 2022
- The Dallas Assembly: Member, 2013-2024; Board of Directors, appointed 2013-2016
- The Dallas Summit: Member 2014-2023; Member, Nominating Committee, appointed 2014–2015
- ReBuilding Together: Board of Directors, 2017-2024; Chairman, Development Committee, 2017-2024
- Practical Law Real Estate: Advisory Board, 2019-2024 (membership by invitation only)
- Business Council for the Arts: Board of Directors, 2020-2024 (membership by invitation only)
- Dallas Tennis Association: Advisory Board, 2018-2024; Member, 2015-2018; Board of Directors, 2012-2014
- The President’s Committee on White House Fellowships: Regional Selection Judge, 2012–2017, 2021
- US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce – Southwest: Corporate Advisory Board of Directors, 2017–2021 (membership by invitation only)
- Southwestern Medical Foundation: Board of Trustees, appointed 2021
- Philosophical Society of Texas: Member, elected 2020 (membership by invitation only)
- Southern Methodist University: Tate Lecture Series Board of Directors, appointed 2014–2019
- The Dallas Citizens Council: Board of Directors, appointed to 2016–2019
- The Arts Community Alliance (TACA): Chairman, Vibrancy in the Arts Committee, 2018-2019; Member, Nominating Committee, 2018-2019; Board of Directors, appointed 2017
- Dallas Regional Chamber Education & Workforce Committee: Member, appointed 2018-2019
- New York State Bar Association: Member, Executive Committee, Entertainment, Arts and Sports Law Section, 2010–2018
- New York State Bar Association: Co-Chair, Sports Law Committee, 2010–2018
- International Women’s Forum: Member, appointed 2018 (membership by invitation only)
- American Bar Association Commission on Women, Center for WorkLife Law and the Minority Corporate Counsel Association: Member, Bias Interrupters Working Group, 2016
- Greenhill School Board of Trustees and Executive Committee: Member, 2004–2010
- State Bar of Texas Women in the Profession Committee: Member, 2008–2010
- City of Dallas Judicial Nominating Commission: Member, 2007–2009 (appointment by the Dallas City Council)
- Turtle Creek Manor: Member, Advisory Board, 2002–2008
- Texas Cultural Trust Council: Member, Executive Committee and Board of Directors, 2005–2008
- Girls Inc.: Member, Nominating Committee, 2008
- Dallas County Hospital District Blue Ribbon Master Capital Plan Advisory Committee: Member, 2005–2007 (appointed by the Dallas County Commissioners Court)
- State Bar of Texas Task Force on Women and Minorities: Member, appointed 2006
- Attorneys Serving the Community: Co-Honorary Chair, 2003
- The Women Presidents’ Organization: Member 2017-2023 (membership by invitation only)
- University of Texas School of Law: Founding Member, Center for Women in Law (membership by invitation only)
- American Bar Association: Member
- National Asian Pacific American Bar Association: Member
- State Bar of Texas: Member
- Dallas Bar Association: Member
- New York State Bar Association: Member
- Connecticut Bar Association: Member
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- March 30, 2023Event
- November 7, 2022EventPanelistDBA Trailblazers, Dallas Bar Association
- October 18, 2022EventSpeakerFireside Chat – Careers in Real Estate Transactions and Real Estate Finance, SMU Corporate Law Association
- September 2022EventSpeakerMaking Lemonade Out of Lemons – Lessons Learned, SMU Law School, Law Student Association
- June 7, 2017EventSpeakerBest Legal Practices For Small Business Owners in Today’s Volatile Environment, US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Southwest, Women Business Symposium
- November 3, 2016EventPanelistAddressing the Implicit Bias Women Lawyers Face: Your Tools for Success, 2016 National Asian Pacific American Bar Association Convention
- November 3, 2016EventPanelistTools for Improving Women’s Leadership Skills in a Non-Diverse Environment, 2016 National Asian Pacific American Bar Association Convention
- September 16, 2016EventPanelistWomen’s Initiatives Development Track: Best Practices, Meeting the Challenge Conference, The National Association of Women Lawyers
- July 18, 2016EventModeratorOpening Plenary: Interrupting Bias in the Legal Profession, 2016 Minority Corporate Counsel Association Creating Pathways to Diversity Conference
- June 16, 2016EventPanelistThe Next Generation of Solutions to Retain and Advance Women Lawyers, 2016 State Bar of Texas Annual Meeting
- November 6, 2015EventPanelistWomen Rising: What it Takes to Make it to the Top, 2015 National Asian Pacific American Bar Association Convention
- July 16, 2015EventPanelistNavigating Choppy Waters: Understanding & Maneuvering Organizations and Their Politics, 2015 NAWL Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon
- February 2015EventKeynote SpeakerThe Career Advice You Probably Didn’t Get, Texas Women’s Annual CLE
- February 2015EventPanelistWomen Counsel Collaboration, Presented by Women Legal 2015
- October 22, 2013EventSpeakerWomen for Center in Law, The University of Texas School of Law, Tuesday Power Lunch Series
Publications
- March 2024Publication
- March 2023Publication
- February 2023Publication
- April 2022PublicationContributorCommercial Real Estate: Reflections and Predictions, Practical Law Real Estate
- November 30, 2021PublicationFeaturedChecking In: Q&A with Kathleen J. Wu of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, Practical Law Real Estate
- February/March 2021Publication
- June 2020PublicationAuthorTips for Success for Young Real Estate Associates, Practical Law Real Estate
- February/March 2020Publication
- September 3, 2019Publication
- April 29, 2019Publication
- November 30, 2018Publication
- June 5, 2018Publication
- December 1, 2017Publication
- July 1, 2017Publication
- May 30, 2017Publication
- May-June 2017Publication
- April 1, 2017Publication
- December 12, 2016Publication
- August 26, 2016Publication
- June 1, 2016Publication
- February 22, 2016Publication
- November 9, 2015Publication
- August 19, 2015Publication
- April 27, 2015Publication
- March 2, 2015Publication
- November 17, 2014Publication
- August 11, 2014Publication
- April 30, 2014Publication
- February 3, 2014Publication
- December 3, 2013Publication
- July 15, 2013Publication
- January 14, 2013Publication
News
- March 3, 2025Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 19, 2024News
- August 27, 2024Media Mention
- August 27, 2024Media Mention
- August 27, 2024Media Mention
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- May 29, 2024Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadApril 29, 2024News
- March 25, 2024Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 18, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 31, 2023News
- August 31, 2023Media Mention
- August 14, 2023Media Mention
- July 25, 2023Media Mention
- February 28, 2023Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 21, 2022News
- September 4, 2022Media Mention
- August 31, 2022Media Mention
- August 30, 2022Media Mention
- 6 Minute ReadJune 9, 2022News
- 3 Minute ReadApril 26, 2022News
- Spring 2022Media Mention
- March 11, 2022Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 22, 2021News
- August 31, 2021Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 25, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 10, 2021News
- June 2, 2021Media MentionFeatured, ‘It’s Carrying Out Arthur Ashe’s Mission’: USTA Foundation President Kathleen Wu On Rally For The Future Tennis Initiative, CBS
- May 20, 2021Media Mention
- 3 Minute ReadApril 23, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 30, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 13, 2020News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 1, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 9, 2019News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 14, 2018News
- Spring/Summer 2018NewsFeatured in “Her Artful World,” Icons of Style – NorthPark Center Magazine
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 18, 2017News
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 17, 2017News
- 3 Minute ReadSeptember 5, 2017News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 21, 2017News
- December 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 6, 2016News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 29, 2016News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 22, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 8, 2015News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 25, 2015News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 27, 2015News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 5, 2014News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 25, 2014News
- August 22, 2014News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 1, 2014News
- October 7, 2013NewsFeatured in “Why is “bossy” a bad word?,” Stuff Mom Never Told You Blog
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 9, 2013News
- September 4, 2013News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 15, 2013News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 1, 2013News
- April 12, 2013Media Mention
- 3 Minute ReadNews
Education
JD, The George Washington University Law School, 1985
BA, Columbia University, 1982
Admissions
Texas
New York
Connecticut
Areas of Focus
Additional Service Areas
- Hospitality
- Real Estate, Development and Finance
- Construction
- Distressed CRE Debt Acquisitions, Financings and Asset Management
- Land Use
- Leasing
- Real Estate Capital Markets/REITs
- Structured Finance and Securitization
- Mortgage Loan Servicing and Mortgage Servicing Rights
- Public-Private Partnerships and Infrastructure
- Real Estate Affordable Housing