Katy B. Abel
Overview
Katy has represented clients in all facets of commercial real estate transactions, including, but not limited to the representation of clients in the acquisition and disposition of office, multifamily, multi-use, retail and industrial properties, and all financing in connection therewith.
Her previous experience includes the representation of clients in connection with traditional management agreements and purchases and sales. Additionally, Katy has experience in negotiating (both tenants and landlords) leases for office buildings, options to buy, retail space and industrial space, as well as easements, licenses and other real property-related matters and experience in representing lenders in connection with origination and securitization, as well as workouts, forbearance, modifications and exercise of remedies, including but not limited to foreclosure.
Affiliations
Professional
- Dallas Bar Association
- Pi Beta Phi, Dallas Alumnae Club
- Young Men’s Service League
- Crain Leadership Endowment Fund, Board of Directors
Education
JD, SMU Dedman School of Law, cum laude, SMU Law Review, 1995
BA, Southern Methodist University, magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, Honors Program, Golden Key National Honor Society, 1991
Admissions
Texas