Her previous experience includes the representation of clients in connection with traditional management agreements and purchases and sales. Additionally, Katy has experience in negotiating (both tenants and landlords) leases for office buildings, options to buy, retail space and industrial space, as well as easements, licenses and other real property-related matters and experience in representing lenders in connection with origination and securitization, as well as workouts, forbearance, modifications and exercise of remedies, including but not limited to foreclosure.