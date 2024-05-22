Overview

Katy represents owners, developers and investors in real estate transactions covering all asset types, with a focus on retail, office, life sciences and healthcare real estate.

Katy’s practice encompasses a broad range of transaction-types, including financing, leasing, acquisition, disposition, construction and development of improved and unimproved single asset and portfolio properties. She leverages her broad real estate practice with a creative, energetic and solution-oriented mindset to be a true partner with her clients; understanding the delicate balance between developing and negotiating terms and structures to protect them, and getting the deal done.

Experience

  • Represented one of the largest publicly traded multi-family companies in the United States in the acquisition and disposition of multi-family properties located across the nation.
  • Represented a developer in the preparation and negotiation of acquisition, construction financing, development and ground lease documentation for the development of an inpatient rehabilitation facility in Georgia for a health system and operator joint venture.
  • Represented a developer in preparation and negotiation of acquisition, construction financing, development and ground lease and subleasing documentation for the development of a medical office building in Arizona.
  • Represented a REIT fund in the preparation and negotiation of construction financing, development, joint venture and operational documents for the development of a senior housing project in California.
  • Represented a landlord in the documentation and negotiation of various leases to biotech companies for a life science hub development located in Texas.
  • Represented a publicly traded healthcare REIT in connection with the disposition of a $1.1 billion, 61 property healthcare real estate portfolio.
  • Represented a publicly traded healthcare REIT in connection with the acquisition of a $750 million, 11-state, 14 property healthcare real estate portfolio.
  • Represented a landlord in the negotiation of the headquarters lease of a leading coffee and beverage company for a 350,000 sq. ft. build-to-suit facility.
  • Represented a developer in the preparation of condominium documentation, financing and the leasing for a mixed-use development with hotel, residential, retail, and office uses.
  • Represented a national healthcare provider in the acquisition, leasing, financing and asset management of over 50 locations across 15-states.
  • Represented a borrower in obtaining $100 million in financing secured by a Houston, Texas outdoor shopping center.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recommended for Real Estate, Legal 500 United States, 2023
  • Selected for inclusion in Connect Media’s Lawyers in Real Estate Awards within the Texas regional category, 2022
  • Recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for Real Estate Law, 2021

Affiliations

Professional

  • American Bar Association, Real Property, Trust & Estate Law Section

Insights

Publications

  • November 30, 2021
    Publication
    Co-author
    Medical Timeshares Require More Than What You Learned in Kindergarten, American Health Law Association

News

Education

JD, South Texas College of Law Houston, 2010

BS, University of Houston, 2007

Admissions

Texas

