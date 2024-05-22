Katy represents owners, developers and investors in real estate transactions covering all asset types, with a focus on retail, office, life sciences and healthcare real estate.

Katy’s practice encompasses a broad range of transaction-types, including financing, leasing, acquisition, disposition, construction and development of improved and unimproved single asset and portfolio properties. She leverages her broad real estate practice with a creative, energetic and solution-oriented mindset to be a true partner with her clients; understanding the delicate balance between developing and negotiating terms and structures to protect them, and getting the deal done.