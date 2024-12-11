Clients value her adeptness in quickly mastering difficult facts and crafting notable legal arguments to develop compelling case strategies from the inception of a case. These skills, coupled with Kaylan’s aptitude for creative advocacy, support her ability to assume the role of lead counsel just days or weeks before the start of a trial, rapidly get up to speed, prepare a case, and provide tactical vision for the litigation team.

Kaylan is also passionate in her support of the firm and the Houston Bar Association. For example, she is Co-Chair of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s Houston Office Diversity & Inclusion Committee and Women’s Mentoring Circle. She is also Co-Chair of the Houston Bar Association’s Attorney Wellness Committee and Lawyers for Literacy Committee, a member of several other committees, and currently serving a year-long term (2023-2024) as the Association’s First Vice President.