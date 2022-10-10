Keenan Judge
Overview
As an associate in the firm’s labor and employment group, Keenan assists clients with employment litigation, traditional labor issues, and general employment advice and compliance matters. Keenan focuses on labor and employment litigation involving employment discrimination and wrongful termination lawsuits. Keenan also assists employers in matters regarding compliance with state and federal labor and employment laws. In addition, Keenan is involved in the firm’s pro bono efforts.
During law school Keenan served as a judicial intern with the US District Court, Northern District of Texas.
Keenan is a contributing author to the firm’s Employment & Labor Perspectives Blog.
Experience
- Counseling employers on personnel matters and compliance with state and federal laws, including wage and hour, discrimination, and harassment laws, as well as COVID-19 workplace requirements.
- Assisting in representation of employers against charges of unfair labor practices before the National Labor Relations Board.
- Preparing, revising, and updating employee handbooks, employer policies, and related materials.
- Assisting in representation of employers regarding charges of discrimination and harassment before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Insights
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 2022
BA, Texas Tech University, 2018
Admissions
Texas