As an associate in the firm’s labor and employment group, Keenan assists clients with employment litigation, traditional labor issues, and general employment advice and compliance matters. Keenan focuses on labor and employment litigation involving employment discrimination and wrongful termination lawsuits. Keenan also assists employers in matters regarding compliance with state and federal labor and employment laws. In addition, Keenan is involved in the firm’s pro bono efforts.

During law school Keenan served as a judicial intern with the US District Court, Northern District of Texas.

Keenan is a contributing author to the firm’s Employment & Labor Perspectives Blog.