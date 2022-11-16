Kelli’s practice covers a broad range of transactional matters, including corporate and securities matters, mergers and acquisitions and periodic SEC reporting.

As an associate on the capital markets team, Kelli assists clients with US capital markets transactions, including public and private offerings of debt and equity securities. Kelli also advises companies in connection with periodic SEC reporting, corporate governance and compliance matters. In addition to representing clients in capital markets transactions, Kelli also assists clients in a wide variety of industries with mergers and acquisitions and other strategic corporate and commercial transactions.