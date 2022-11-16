Kelli Regan Rice
Overview
Kelli’s practice covers a broad range of transactional matters, including corporate and securities matters, mergers and acquisitions and periodic SEC reporting.
As an associate on the capital markets team, Kelli assists clients with US capital markets transactions, including public and private offerings of debt and equity securities. Kelli also advises companies in connection with periodic SEC reporting, corporate governance and compliance matters. In addition to representing clients in capital markets transactions, Kelli also assists clients in a wide variety of industries with mergers and acquisitions and other strategic corporate and commercial transactions.
Experience
- Represented the underwriters in connection with Energy Transfer LP’s Public Offerings of $3.8 Billion of Senior Notes and Junior Subordinated Notes.
- Represented Paragon Medical, a global industry leader in highly engineered medical components and instruments and portfolio company of private equity firm American Securities LLC, in its $1.9 billion sale to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME), a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions.
- Represented the underwriters in connection with Energy Transfer LP's Public Offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.550% Senior Notes due 2028 and $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.750% Senior Notes due 2033.
- Represented the underwriters in connection with Energy Transfer LP’s $765 million Secondary Public Offering by CenterPoint Energy Midstream, Inc. of up to 100,000,000 Common Units representing limited partner interests of Energy Transfer LP.
- Represented the underwriters in connection with Perpetua Resources Corp.’s $57.5 million offering of common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option.
- Represented the sales agent in connection with NextDecade Corporation’s $50 million At-The-Market Offering of Common Stock.
- Represented the sales agent in connection with PHX Minerals Inc.’s At-The-Market Offering of up to 3,000,000 shares of Class A common stock of the Company.
- Represented the underwriters in connection with Ramaco Resources, Inc.’s $34.5 million offering of 9.00% Senior Notes due 2026, including the full exercise by the underwriters’ option to purchase additional notes.
- Represented the underwriters in connection with Energy Transfer LP’s offering of $900 million of 6.500% Series H Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units.
Insights
Publications
Blog Posts
News
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, Symposium Editor, Houston Law Review, 2020
BA, Texas A&M University, 2016
Admissions
District of Columbia
Texas