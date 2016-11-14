Kelly practices as a commercial and regulatory litigator on products liability and post M&A disputes and issues and serves as one of the firm’s Deputy General Counsel focusing on law firm ethics, conflicts, and risk management issues. Kelly’s litigation experience spans both commercial and regulatory litigation before state and federal trial and appellate courts, regulatory agencies, and alternative dispute resolution forums. A significant amount of her litigation practice has focused on product issues that have included compliance, recall, investigations, retail sale, warranty, and products liability. She also has experience litigating professional malpractice, business torts, and post-M&A, contract, corporate governance, and partnership disputes. Her regulatory litigation practice has involved the nuclear and telecommunications industries. Kelly clerked for the Hon. A. Christian Compton, Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia in 1992-93.