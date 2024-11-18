Kendal focuses on federal income tax issues related to REITs and private investment funds. She regularly assists clients with structuring and executing capital markets transactions, initial public offerings, fund formations, mergers and acquisitions, and securitizations. She represents issuers and underwriters in various capital markets transactions, and she represents equity REITs and mortgage REITs in connection with public and private equity and debt offerings, including REITs investing in mortgage-backed securities, mortgage loans, hotels, excess mortgage servicing rights, commercial office buildings, industrial and single family rental (SFR). Kendal represents private equity funds and investors in fund formation using REITs, blockers and other structures to address FIRPTA issues. Kendal also advises clients on roll-up transactions, OP unit deals, and tax protection agreements.