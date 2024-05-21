Kenneth R. Carretta
Overview
Kenneth advises clients on wholesale electricity market design, transmission rates, transmission planning, energy trading, regulatory enforcement issues and gas pipeline issues and rates.
With over 40 years of experience in the energy industry, Kenneth provides counsel for a wide range of energy regulatory matters. Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Kenneth served as Deputy General Counsel for a major gas and electric utility company. While working in this role, he managed the federal regulatory team related to electric transmission, electric generation, gas transportation issues and property law and regularly provided legal and strategic advice regarding market design and transmission matters. Previous roles include representing oil and gas operations in the Gulf Coast and outer continental shelf.
Experience
- Provided Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulatory counsel and strategic advice to an electric transmission, generation and distribution company based in New Jersey in connection with market design issues, tariff interpretation issues, FERC enforcement issues and generation bidding practices.
- Led an effort before New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) to obtain Zero Emission Credit payments of about $280 million per year.
- Obtained first “reliability must run” tariff arrangements for generating units in PJM Interconnection (PJM) resulting in tens of millions in additional revenues per year over several years.
- Argued appellate case in D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals resulting in revenue increase of about $50 million for generators located in New York Independent System Operator, Inc. (NYISO).
- Provided counsel and assisted in negotiating restructured non-utility generation contracts resulting in savings to New Jersey electricity customers in excess of $600 million.
- Obtained favorable reactive power rates from FERC for generators located in PJM employing AEP methodology.
- Obtained PJM determination enabling planned generating plants to access unused transmission system capability in preference to generators with queue positions that were earlier in time.
- Provided counsel regarding jurisdictional issues in connection with NGPA Section 311/FERC Order No. 63 transportation and in connection with natural gas gathering facilities.
- Represented an intrastate pipeline before the Louisiana Public Service Commission.
Insights
Legal Updates
Education
JD, Northwestern University School of Law, 1980
BA, Philosophy, University of Pittsburgh, 1976
Admissions
District of Columbia
Maryland
New Jersey