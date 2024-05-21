Kenneth advises clients on wholesale electricity market design, transmission rates, transmission planning, energy trading, regulatory enforcement issues and gas pipeline issues and rates.

With over 40 years of experience in the energy industry, Kenneth provides counsel for a wide range of energy regulatory matters. Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Kenneth served as Deputy General Counsel for a major gas and electric utility company. While working in this role, he managed the federal regulatory team related to electric transmission, electric generation, gas transportation issues and property law and regularly provided legal and strategic advice regarding market design and transmission matters. Previous roles include representing oil and gas operations in the Gulf Coast and outer continental shelf.