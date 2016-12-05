Kerry has 15 years of wide-ranging experience handling novel and complex energy, environmental, and administrative law issues. She regularly assists applicants in obtaining and defending federal permits and navigating environmental reviews for complicated energy and development projects. Clients leverage Kerry’s thorough legal analysis to build comprehensive regulatory and compliance strategies tailored to their business objectives.

Kerry is a key member of our energy transition team and serves as project counsel for a number of carbon capture and sequestration, new wind and solar generation, and battery storage projects. She has extensive experience not only advising clients on federal permitting and compliance for linear infrastructure, including oil and gas pipelines and electric transmission lines, but also with federal litigation, including litigation related to administrative rulemakings and defense of major federal environmental permits. Kerry’s clients derive from a variety of industry sectors, including utilities, mining, oil and gas, renewables, agriculture, consumer products, housing and development, and related trade associations and industry coalitions.