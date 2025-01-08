Kevin focuses his practice on all aspects of mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic corporate and commercial transactions. He is a corporate deal lawyer assisting strategic and financial clients in a wide variety of industries. He has extensive experience with international and cross-border transactions, carve-out business unit acquisitions and divestitures (often involving complex and long-term post-closing licensing and commercial arrangements), and distressed business sale processes.

Outside of pure M&A transactions, Kevin frequently advises on broad categories of strategic corporate and commercial transactions, including joint ventures and minority investments and supply, contract manufacturing, licensing, development, and distribution arrangements.