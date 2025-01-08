Kevin M. Georgerian
Overview
Kevin focuses his practice on all aspects of mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic corporate and commercial transactions. He is a corporate deal lawyer assisting strategic and financial clients in a wide variety of industries. He has extensive experience with international and cross-border transactions, carve-out business unit acquisitions and divestitures (often involving complex and long-term post-closing licensing and commercial arrangements), and distressed business sale processes.
Outside of pure M&A transactions, Kevin frequently advises on broad categories of strategic corporate and commercial transactions, including joint ventures and minority investments and supply, contract manufacturing, licensing, development, and distribution arrangements.
Over the past several years, Kevin has advised numerous accounting firms and private equity investors with respect to accounting firm alternative practice structures involving private equity investment in an accounting firm’s nonattest business. This transaction structure has generated significant interest among private equity investors and potential accounting firm targets.
Kevin has been fortunate to enjoy long-standing relationships involving many transactions with leading corporate clients, including the companies identified under the Experience tab above.
Experience
Representative M&A Experience
Represented CohnReznick LLP in connection with formation of alternative practice structure and investment in nonattest business by Apax Partners LLP.
- Represented Fishman Block + Diamond, LLP in its strategic combination with Cerity Partners.
Represented Armanino LLP in connection with formation of alternative practice structure and investment in nonattest business by Further Global.
- Represented Mazars USA in connection with acquisition by Forvis and formation of Forvis Mazars network.
- Represented Copley Equity Partners in connection with its strategic investment in the non-attest business of ATA Advisory, LLC.
- Cherry Bekaert LLP in connection with the formation of an accounting firm alternative practice structure and strategic investment by Parthenon Capital.
- Represented Creative Planning LLC, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisors in the country, in connection with its acquisition of the nonattest business of BerganKDV.
- Dana Incorporated in the sale of its equity in Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake LLC, a foundation brake joint venture between Dana and Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC.
- Dana Incorporated in the acquisition of Pi Innovo LLC, a leader in embedded software solutions and electronic control units to support the light vehicle, commercial vehicle, and off-highway markets.
- Dana Incorporated in the acquisition of axle housing and driveline shaft manufacturing operations from US Manufacturing Corporation, a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital.
- Dana Incorporated in the sale of Dana Companies to Enstar Holdings (US) Inc.
- Dana Incorporated in the acquisition of the Drive Systems segment of the Oerlikon Group, including the Graziano and Fairfield brands.
- Dana Incorporated in the acquisition of Magnum Gaskets®, a US-based supplier of aftermarket gaskets and sealing products for automotive and commercial vehicle applications, from Modern Silicon Technologies Inc.
- Dana Incorporated in the sale of its equity in two joint ventures with Getrag.
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company in its Hawthorne Gardening Company subsidiary’s acquisition of a leading producer of liquid plant food products, growing media, and accessories for hydroponic gardening.
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company in the acquisition of the consumer packaging business of Long Island Compost.
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company in its Hawthorne Gardening Company subsidiary’s acquisition of the food waste recycling and organic garden products business of Eco Scraps, Inc.
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company in the acquisition of Blossom, a manufacturer of smart irrigation controllers.
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company in the acquisition of PlantLink, a manufacturer of soil sensors and a smart water valve system for irrigation systems.
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company in the acquisition of numerous lawn and pest services businesses for its Scotts LawnService business.
- International horticultural supplier in the acquisition of US greenhouse manufacturer.
- The Special Committee of Liberty Tax, Inc., in connection with its acquisition of the Buddy’s Home Furnishings business and related corporate restructuring transactions.
- Chenega Corporation in the acquisition of ADG Creative, a strategic communications and innovations agency that provides the Department of Defense, US Intelligence Community, and commercial clients with strategic and user experience solutions that address business, cultural, and technology challenges.
- Chenega Corporation in the acquisition of Venturi, Inc., a provider of technical, programmatic, and logistics support to the Missile Defense Agency, Department of the Army, Department of the Navy, and other Government agencies.
- Leading consumer food products company in the acquisition of largest refrigerated salsa business in the US, from California Creative Foods and subsequent sale of the refrigerated salsa business to a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners.
- Publicly traded vehicle and industrial paint and coating manufacturer in multiple transactions including the acquisition of a paint-color matching software business, the sale of non-core technology assets, and the acquisition of a liquid and powder refinish coating manufacturer and distributor.
- Grand Large Yachts in the acquisition of the business of Gunboat International.
- Publicly traded New England electric utility in its sale to a leading Canadian energy company.
Representative Carve-Out M&A Experience
- Central Glass in the sale of its Carlex Glass business unit.
- Dana Incorporated in the sale of its Structural Products Group to Metalsa, S.A. de C.V. The Structural Products group included operations at 10 facilities located in the United States, Argentina, Australia, Brazil and Venezuela, as well as interests in a UK joint venture.
- Dana Corporation in the sale of its Engine Hard Parts business to Mahle GmbH. The Engine Hard Parts business consisted of 39 facilities in 10 countries and employed approximately 5,000 people.
- Dana Corporation in the sale of its Fluid Products Hose and Tubing business to Orhan Holding, A.S. The Fluid Products business consisted of facilities in France, Mexico, Slovakia, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and employed approximately 1,800 people.
- Dana Corporation in the sale of its Coupled Products Fluid Routing business to Coupled Products LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of a unit of China’s Wanxiang Group.
- Dana Incorporated in the sale of its leisure, all-terrain, and utility vehicle axle and differential business.
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company in the acquisition of the Tomcat® consumer rodent control business from Bell Laboratories, Inc. The transaction included the Tomcat consumer rodent control business, as well as a long-term partnership to bring innovative technologies to the consumer rodent control market.
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company in the sale of its Wild Bird Food business to Global Harvest Foods Ltd.
- Publicly traded Fortune 500 company in the sale of its multinational Media and Entertainment Packaging division.
Representative International M&A Experience
- Dana Incorporated in its strategic agreement and investment in Switch Mobility, a manufacturer of net zero carbon buses and light commercial vehicles.
- Dana Incorporated in the acquisition of Nordresa Motors, Inc., a prominent Canadian-based integration and application engineering expert for the development and commercialization of electric powertrains for commercial vehicles.
- Dana Incorporated in the acquisition of the Brazilian commercial vehicle steer axle systems and related forged components business of SIFCO S.A.
- Dana Incorporated in the sale of its Venezuelan operations, C.A. Danaven, to Manufacturing and Logistics Solutions Limited.
- Fortune 100 consumer products company in the acquisition of Colombia’s Protabaco Ltda. The transaction was terminated due to conditions attached to the approval provided by the Colombian competition authority.
Representative Minority Investment Transaction Experience
- Dana Incorporated in its lead investment and strategic partnership with Hyliion Inc., a Class 8 hybrid and full-electric propulsion system producer.
- Parking space sensor technology start-up CivicSmart in Series A financing and acquisition of complementary parking meter business.
- Strategic corporate client in multiple minority investments in international oil and gas refining technology start-up companies.
Representative Joint Venture Transaction Experience
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company in minority economic investment in Bonnie Plants Inc., the largest and only national grower and supplier of quality vegetable and herb plants for consumers. Transaction included arrangements pursuant to which Scotts would provide exclusive marketing and R&D services arrangement to Bonnie.
- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company in distribution partnership with SC Johnson.
- Dana Incorporated in the formation of the Dana TM4 joint-venture partnership with Hydro-Québec for the design, engineering, and manufacturing of electric vehicle motors and inverters, as well as certain add-on acquisitions by Dana TM4.
- Dana Incorporated in the restructuring of joint venture arrangements with Yulon Motor Co., Ltd.
- Publicly traded government sponsored enterprise in the formation of a joint venture for the development and operation of a technology platform.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for M&A: Middle Market, Legal 500 United States, 2022-2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Corporate/M&A, Southern Virginia, Chambers USA, 2023-2024
- Recognized as a Best Lawyer for Venture Capital Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Client Choice Award, General Corporate—Virginia, International Law Office and Lexology USA & Canada, 2017
- Recognized as a Thomson Reuters client-nominated Stand-out Lawyer, 2018-2022
- Named a Virginia “Super Lawyers Rising Star,” Mergers & Acquisitions, 2013-2018
Affiliations
Professional
- American Bar Association
Education
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, cum laude, 2004
BA, University of Richmond, 2001
Admissions
Virginia