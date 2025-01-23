Kevin focuses on antitrust merger review, including pre-transaction counseling, merger investigations and merger litigations. He previously served as head of the FTC’s Mergers IV Division, where he led investigations in proposed transactions in key industries, including retail, consumer products, distribution, hospitals and other healthcare providers.

Kevin brings over 25 years of antitrust experience from both the FTC and private practice. He has extensive experience reviewing, investigating and litigating merger transactions. As head of the Mergers IV Division, Kevin led teams in several prominent FTC merger challenges and spearheaded FTC review of numerous high-profile transactions.