Kevin F. Hull
Partner
Overview
Kevin facilitates corporate and commercial finance transactions and transactional work for financial institutions. His work includes negotiating and documenting loan syndications and participations as well as asset based and real estate/construction loans. Kevin also advises clients on loan workouts and restructurings, private debt and equity placements, and venture capital financings.
Experience
- Represented lead and participating lenders and borrowers in syndicated loan transactions, both secured and unsecured.
- Represented lenders in various transactions secured by real and personal property.
- Represented lenders as liquidity providers related to municipal bond financings.
- Represented lenders in loan workouts secured by real and personal property.
- Represented lenders, private equity groups, and buying and selling companies in connection with leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, sales of property and asset-based loans.
- Represented various technology and emerging growth companies as to corporate formation, governance and structure matters; private placements of debt; and equity- and debt-based venture capital transactions.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as a Rising Star for Banking Law, Virginia Super Lawyers magazine, 2007-2008, 2013-2014. Also selected a Rising Star for Banking Law, Washington DC Super Lawyers magazine, 2014
- Named among the Legal Elite, Young Lawyers, Virginia Business magazine, 2006-2007
News
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, 2000
MBA, The College of William & Mary, Graduate School of Business, 2000
BS, Commerce, University of Virginia, 1996
Admissions
Virginia
District of Columbia