Kevin W. Jones
Overview
Kevin’s practice focuses on regulatory and market design matters for electric sector clients. Kevin’s practice focuses on the electric sector, with an emphasis on competitive wholesale markets. Kevin has served as counsel to independent system operators (ISOs) and regional transmission organizations (RTOs), electric utilities, independent power producers, project developers, energy service companies (ESCOs), and government entities on the design and operation of wholesale electricity markets, the development of energy infrastructure, and related commercial relationships and transactions.
Experience
-
Regularly advises on the design and operation of wholesale markets for energy, installed capacity, ancillary services, and transmission services, including various regulatory, market design, finance, and corporate and stakeholder governance matters.
-
Represents ISOs and RTOs in federal and state regulatory proceedings, including matters before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and other federal and state agencies.
-
Represents ISOs and RTOs in various federal and state litigation, arbitration, and mediation proceedings involving the administration of market rules, calculation of market rates, disputed financial settlements, market power monitoring and mitigation, and generation siting.
-
Advises clients on matters related to physical and cyber security, including preparedness and risk management, SAFETY Act protection, regulatory compliance, incident response, and stakeholder relations.
-
Advises clients in connection with various audits and investigations by FERC, NERC, and other entities.
-
Represented the entity responsible for administering the network used by North American operators of the bulk electric system to exchange critical operating reliability data.
-
Advises on a wide range of ISO and RTO transmission system planning and interconnection matters.
-
Advises on the development and administration of ISO and RTO counterparty credit risk management policies and practices.
-
Advised clients regarding FERC-CFTC jurisdictional issues arising in connection with the Dodd-Frank Act.
-
Advised an ISO on a large smart grid development project, including transaction structure, contractual issues, regulatory implications, and implementation considerations to enable public-private, multi-party investment in new smart grid technologies.
-
Advised an ISO on a series of proposed, multi-party transmission system upgrade and expansion projects.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Energy Regulation: Electric Power, Legal 500 United States, 2019-2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Chair, Infrastructure and Regulated Industries Section and Chair, Infrastructure Security Committee, American Bar Association
- Member, The Federalist Society, Administrative Law & Regulation; International & National Security Law
- Member, Energy Bar Association
- Member, New York State Bar Association
- Member, Virginia State Bar, Administrative Law Section, Business Law Section, International Practice Section
Education
JD, University of Tennessee College of Law, magna cum laude, 1999
MA, Foreign Affairs and National Security Policy, Patterson School, University of Kentucky, 1997
BA, University of Tennessee, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, 1995
Admissions
New York
Virginia
Areas of Focus
Our cyber and physical security task force works with companies to minimize the risks and consequences of a serious security incident. Learn More