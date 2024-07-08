Regularly advises on the design and operation of wholesale markets for energy, installed capacity, ancillary services, and transmission services, including various regulatory, market design, finance, and corporate and stakeholder governance matters.

Represents ISOs and RTOs in federal and state regulatory proceedings, including matters before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and other federal and state agencies.

Represents ISOs and RTOs in various federal and state litigation, arbitration, and mediation proceedings involving the administration of market rules, calculation of market rates, disputed financial settlements, market power monitoring and mitigation, and generation siting.

Advises clients on matters related to physical and cyber security, including preparedness and risk management, SAFETY Act protection, regulatory compliance, incident response, and stakeholder relations.

Advises clients in connection with various audits and investigations by FERC, NERC, and other entities.

Represented the entity responsible for administering the network used by North American operators of the bulk electric system to exchange critical operating reliability data.

Advises on a wide range of ISO and RTO transmission system planning and interconnection matters.

Advises on the development and administration of ISO and RTO counterparty credit risk management policies and practices.

Advised clients regarding FERC-CFTC jurisdictional issues arising in connection with the Dodd-Frank Act.

Advised an ISO on a large smart grid development project, including transaction structure, contractual issues, regulatory implications, and implementation considerations to enable public-private, multi-party investment in new smart grid technologies.