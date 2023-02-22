Kevin is a commercial litigator who represents clients in insurance coverage disputes and other business litigation. Kevin represents policyholders in complex coverage disputes involving claims under various types of policies, including commercial property, cyber, D&O, E&O, general liability, product liability, and representations and warranties. He also represents clients in connection with professional liability matters, such as insurance broker malpractice.

Kevin is a contributor to the firm’s Insurance Recovery Blog.

While in law school, Kevin served as a judicial intern for the Honorable Cathy Waldor, USMJ, in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey and as a legal intern in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.

Prior to law school, Kevin worked for a leading risk management and insurance broking firm. In that role, he advised Fortune 500 clients on structuring sophisticated risk management programs, brokered the insurance components of such programs and serviced all risk management needs.