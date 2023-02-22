Overview

Kevin is a commercial litigator who represents clients in insurance coverage disputes and other business litigation. Kevin represents policyholders in complex coverage disputes involving claims under various types of policies, including commercial property, cyber, D&O, E&O, general liability, product liability, and representations and warranties. He also represents clients in connection with professional liability matters, such as insurance broker malpractice.

Kevin is a contributor to the firm’s Insurance Recovery Blog.

While in law school, Kevin served as a judicial intern for the Honorable Cathy Waldor, USMJ, in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey and as a legal intern in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.

Prior to law school, Kevin worked for a leading risk management and insurance broking firm. In that role, he advised Fortune 500 clients on structuring sophisticated risk management programs, brokered the insurance components of such programs and serviced all risk management needs.

Experience

  • Advising numerous clients on claims under cyber and D&O policies due to cyber incidents and resulting litigations and government investigations.
  • Representing major petroleum refiner in complex coverage dispute related to personal injuries.
  • Advising offshore oil and gas operator in connection with coverage dispute under London offshore form concerning property damage caused by named storm.
  • Representing chemical company in complex coverage dispute regarding contingent business interruption claim.
  • Defending insurance broker in lawsuit involving alleged malpractice.
  • Representing multiple international retailers in connection with insurance coverage disputes concerning first-party property and business interruption claims.
  • Advising client on multiple claims related to government investigations under E&O and D&O policies.
  • Leading multiple appellate matters in state and federal court.
  • Representing veteran in connection with Combat Related Special Compensation application through NVLSP’s Lawyers Serving Warriors pro bono program.
  • Represented global real estate and property developer in AAA arbitration regarding claims under Builders’ “All Risks” policy.
  • Advised client with respect to claims under cyber and crime policies due to social engineering fraud.
  • Represented client in arbitration regarding claims under representations and warranties policy.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized as One to Watch for Insurance Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
  • Selected as a Rising Star for Insurance Coverage Law, The New York Times Magazine, 2020-2023

Affiliations

Professional

  • Board Member, Lideres Board, LatinoJustice PRLDEF

Education

JD, Seton Hall University School of Law, Executive Editor, Seton Hall Circuit Review, 2013

BBA, Risk Management and Insurance, Temple University, magna cum laude, 2005

Admissions

New Jersey

New York

