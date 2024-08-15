Kevin A. Wakefield
Counsel
Overview
Kevin represents banks and other institutional lenders in a variety of real estate transactions, with an emphasis on the origination of commercial mortgage and mezzanine loans. Kevin also advises clients in the acquisition, sale, development and leasing of commercial real estate.
In addition to his experience at the firm, Kevin has worked at a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) where he provided legal analysis of commercial mortgage loans included in CMBS transactions.
Experience
- Represented Savanna in the $349 million, floating-rate loan to refinance 110 William Street. The 32 story, 928,181-square-foot Class-A office tower is located in Manhattan’s Financial District.
- Represented a large institutional lender in connection with the origination of a $115 million fee and leasehold mortgage loan secured by a hotel located in New York City.
- Represented a bank in connection with the origination of a $395 million mortgage and mezzanine financing of an office complex located in Silicon Valley, California.
- Represented a large asset manager in connection with the origination of a $23 million mortgage loan secured by an office building in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- Represented a large insurance company in connection with the origination of a $35 million mortgage loan secured by an office building located in New York City.
- Represented a developer in connection with a $240 million construction loan with respect to a landmark residential building in New York City.
- Represented a commercial real estate developer in a joint venture with a Saudi investor to purchase a development site in the Nolita neighborhood of Manhattan. The site, currently a parking garage, will be redeveloped as a luxury condominium.
- Represented a real estate development group in a joint venture for the $550 million development of a mixed-use building on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, on land that is ground leased from the NYC Educational Construction Fund.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America: Ones to Watch for Real Estate Law, 2021-2024
- Recognized as an ABA Free Legal Answers 2023 Pro Bono Leader
News
Education
JD, Fordham University School of Law, 2012
BA, Columbia University, 2009
Admissions
New York
Texas