Kevin is co-chair of the firm’s labor and employment team and co-chair of the firm’s Retail and Consumer Products Industry practice group. He has a national practice that focuses on complex employment litigation, employment advice and counseling, and labor relations.

In particular, Kevin has extensive experience representing clients in discrimination class action litigation, governmental agency systemic discrimination investigations, and wage and hour litigation. Other significant aspects of his practice include conducting internal investigations, advising clients regarding executive contract issues, developing criminal background check programs, monitoring client personnel actions for evidence of disparate impact discrimination, assisting clients with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) practices, and advising on labor relations strategies. Kevin’s practice also includes evaluating and guiding employers regarding the use of artificial intelligence and technology in the workplace.

During law school, Kevin was a law clerk for the Texas Third Court of Appeals, and following law school, he was a law clerk for the Hon. Harry Lee Hudspeth, Chief Judge, US District Court for the Western District of Texas. Kevin has litigated cases across the country and is admitted to practice before the US District Courts for the Southern, Western, and Eastern Districts of Texas, and the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.