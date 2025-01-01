Kevin focuses his practice on a wide variety of commercial real estate transactions. Kevin assists owners, developers, buyers, sellers, investors, and lenders with their commercial real estate transactions. He represents clients in connection with the acquisition, disposition, development, construction, and financing of their real estate assets, including industrial, multifamily, office, retail, and mixed-use properties. He also has experience preparing and negotiating commercial leases for data centers, healthcare facilities, and manufacturing sites.



Prior to beginning his legal career, Kevin served as an officer in the United States Army for five years.