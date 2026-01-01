Kile focuses his practice on structured finance and securitization transactions. He has experience representing issuers, underwriters, lenders, and other financial market participants in a variety of complex finance transactions, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and warehouse facility transactions. Kile assists clients in structuring deals, conducting due diligence, and navigating regulatory requirements to help achieve their financial objectives.

Committed to community service, Kile maintains an active pro bono practice assisting clients in need and supporting nonprofit organizations.