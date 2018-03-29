Kimberlee's labor practice includes labor relations and employment advice, labor disputes, corporate campaigns and representation elections; employment practice includes employment discrimination, workplace harassment and retaliation, and drafting and enforcing non-competition and non-solicitation covenants.

Kimberlee is admitted to practice before the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and the US District Court for the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia. After earning her law degree, she served as a law clerk for the Honorable J. L. Edmondson of the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Atlanta, Georgia.