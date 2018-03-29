Kimberlee W. DeWitt
Overview
Kimberlee's labor practice includes labor relations and employment advice, labor disputes, corporate campaigns and representation elections; employment practice includes employment discrimination, workplace harassment and retaliation, and drafting and enforcing non-competition and non-solicitation covenants.
Kimberlee is admitted to practice before the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and the US District Court for the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia. After earning her law degree, she served as a law clerk for the Honorable J. L. Edmondson of the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Atlanta, Georgia.
Experience
- Advises employers in all aspects of union avoidance and managing a unionized workforce, including handling pre-election campaigns, employer campaigns and elections, contract negotiations, unfair labor practice charges, and labor arbitrations.
- Advised numerous clients facing union corporate campaigns, and other non-traditional union organizing, including customer and product boycotts, public relations attacks and shareholders activism.
- Regularly represents clients before the National Labor Relations Board, including defense of unfair labor practice charges and compliance proceedings. Handles appeals of adverse agency rulings, including those from the National Labor Relations Board.
- Represented large public company in RICO action brought against a labor union, union executives, and affiliated labor organizations, which resulted in groundbreaking legal precedent.
- Represented large public company at Fourth Circuit, successfully obtaining a reversal of NLRB decision that employee strike over supervisory personnel was protected concerted activity.
- Defends management in federal and state court litigation involving employment discrimination, wrongful discharge, retaliation, and harassment.
- Drafts and interprets employment contracts, with an emphasis on covenants not to compete.
- Represents employers in employment contract disputes.
- Advises clients on various employment matters, including developing compliance and preventative strategies under the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Age
- Discrimination in Employment Act, Title VII, the Family and Medical Leave Act and various administrative regulations.
- Defends employers under investigation by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and state civil rights agencies.
- Prepares and revises employee handbooks, employee policies, and related materials.
Hunton Employment & Labor Perspectives
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, Order of the Coif; William & Mary Law Review, 2000
BA, Economics and English, Vanderbilt University, 1995
Admissions
Virginia
Clerkships
- US Court of Appeals, Eleventh Circuit