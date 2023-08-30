Kimberly C. MacLeod
Overview
Focusing on the representation of public company and private equity portfolio borrowers in cash-flow and asset-based financings, Kim partners with CFOs, treasurers, controllers and in-house counsel on the negotiation and documentation of revolving, bridge and term loan facilities, including acquisition financings, recapitalizations and “going private” transactions. Additionally, she represents residential mortgage servicers and lenders in financing servicing advance receivables and servicing rights. With over twenty-five years of experience advising borrowers across all industries, Kim is adept at quarterbacking a team to handle all aspects of financing transactions, from negotiating term sheets, engagement documents and credit agreements to facilitating due diligence, disclosures and other closing mechanics.
With a practical approach and even demeanor, Kim also guides clients through amendments and waivers, debtor-in-possession and exit financings, troubled loans, workouts and restructurings.
Prior to joining the firm, Kim served as a judicial clerk to the Hon. A. Christian Compton of the Supreme Court of Virginia. Kim was named among Virginia Lawyers Weekly’s 2024 “Influential Women of Law,” The Best Lawyers in America’s 2024 “Best Lawyer for Banking and Finance Law” and recommended for Capital Markets – Debt Offerings, Legal 500 United States in 2023.
In 2022, Kim received the YWCA Richmond Outstanding Woman Award in Law & Government and the MLK RVA Drum Major Service Award.
Experience
- Represented public company lawn and garden products and services provider in $2.3 billion secured multi-currency revolving and term credit agreement
- Represented underground and surface coal mining company in secured $550 million term and $225 million revolving loan facilities
- Represented public specialty chemical company in $320 million secured term and revolving loan facilities to finance a strategic acquisition
- Represented private equity fund in $160 million financing secured by 36 golf courses located throughout the United States
- Represented public company wholesale foodservice distributor in $2.4 billion asset-based revolving and term credit facilities
- Represented public company leader in acquiring and collecting non-performing loans in $1.5 billion secured revolving and term credit facilities
- Represented public REITs in credit facilities to be used for acquisitions of full-service hotel properties in the “upper upscale” segment, office buildings and multi-family housing complexes
- Represents residential mortgage servicers and Wall Street and private equity lenders in revolving and term loans secured by Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and private label mortgage service rights and excess spread receivables
- Represents private equity funds in multi-tranche financings, including acquisition financings and “going private” transactions and dividend recapitalizations
- Represents borrowers on restructurings, work-outs and forbearance agreements
- Represented public company apparel retailer in negotiating credit card merchant services agreements for retailer’s entire Southeast Asia operations
- Represented public company consumer products retailer in negotiating a private label and co-branded credit card program agreement
- Represents companies in the negotiation of equipment leases
- Conducts analysis of and advises clients on debt covenants and impact on operations, planning and strategic transactions
- Advises clients on best practices for negotiating and monitoring compliance with credit agreements
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Best Lawyer for Banking and Finance Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Named to the 2024 class of Influential Women of Law, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, 2024
- Recommended for Capital Markets - Debt Offerings, Legal 500 United States, 2023
- YWCA Richmond Outstanding Woman Award (Law & Government), 2022
- MLK RVA Drum Major Service Award, 2022
- Named among the Women Worth Watching, Profiles in Diversity Journal, 2018
- Leaders in the Law, Virginia Lawyers Weekly, Class of 2017
Affiliations
Professional
- Chair, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Pro Bono Committee
- Member, Virginia Bar Association and Richmond Bar Association
- Leadership Metro Richmond, Class of 2013
- President, Board of Directors, YWCA Richmond, 2016-2018
- Board of Directors, The Giving Wall
- Board Member, Mending Walls
- Board Member, Positive Vibe Foundation
Insights
Legal Updates
- 4 Minute ReadAugust 30, 2023Legal Update
- 3 Minute ReadMarch 21, 2023Legal Update
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 9, 2023Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadDecember 20, 2022Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadMarch 8, 2021Legal Update
- 6 Minute ReadDecember 4, 2020Legal Update
- October 9, 2020Legal Update
- June 2, 2020Legal Update
- May 13, 2020Legal Update
- May 4, 2020Legal Update
- April 23, 2020Legal Update
- October 24, 2019Legal Update
- September 19, 2019Legal Update
- July 25, 2019Legal Update
- May 16, 2019Legal Update
- February 4, 2019Legal Update
- June 8, 2016Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- January 23, 2024Event
- April 22, 2022Event
- June 28, 2021EventPresenter
- May 18, 2021Event
- March 10, 2021Event
- September 22, 2020Event
- July 10, 2020Event
- May 5, 2020Event
- November 5, 2018EventModeratorLearning to Refi: Considerations in Credit Agreement Refinancings, Association for Finance Professionals Annual Meeting, Chicago, IL
- January 9, 2018EventSpeakerLorman: Potential Pitfalls in Borrowing Base Transactions - Live Webinar
- November 8, 2017Event
- October 16, 2017EventSpeaker“Loan Agreement Fundamentals and Best Practices” and “Asset-Based Credit Agreements: Common Provisions and Compliance Challenges,” 2017 AFP Annual Conference
- February 22, 2017Event
- October 25, 2016EventSpeaker“Best Practices in Credit Agreement Negotiation and Compliance,” 2016 AFP Annual Conference
- May 12, 2016EventPresenter“Credit Agreement Best Practices,” Commonwealth Association for Finance Professionals’ 2016 Spring Training
- February 24, 2016Event“Why Diversity Matters in Legal Practice,” University of Virginia School of Law
- May 21, 2015 and December 12, 2013EventWebinar - Credit Agreement Compliance: Best Practices
Publications
- Summer 2018Publication
- February 17, 2017Publication
- October 25, 2016Publication
- February 2016Publication
News
- October 3, 2024Media Mention
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadJune 28, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 8, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadSeptember 5, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadAugust 28, 2023News
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 7, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 21, 2023News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 8, 2023News
- November 29, 2021Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 20, 2018News
- September 20, 2018Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 19, 2018News
- 1 Minute ReadJuly 26, 2018News
- June 19, 2018Media MentionQuotedLIBOR vs. SOFR: Big Changes Are Coming for U.S. Treasurers, Association for Financial Professionals
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 20, 2017News
- March 18, 2010News
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, cum laude, 1996
BA, Political Science, University of North Carolina, 1992
Admissions
Maryland
Virginia
Clerkships
- Supreme Court of Virginia