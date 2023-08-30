Focusing on the representation of public company and private equity portfolio borrowers in cash-flow and asset-based financings, Kim partners with CFOs, treasurers, controllers and in-house counsel on the negotiation and documentation of revolving, bridge and term loan facilities, including acquisition financings, recapitalizations and “going private” transactions. Additionally, she represents residential mortgage servicers and lenders in financing servicing advance receivables and servicing rights. With over twenty-five years of experience advising borrowers across all industries, Kim is adept at quarterbacking a team to handle all aspects of financing transactions, from negotiating term sheets, engagement documents and credit agreements to facilitating due diligence, disclosures and other closing mechanics.

With a practical approach and even demeanor, Kim also guides clients through amendments and waivers, debtor-in-possession and exit financings, troubled loans, workouts and restructurings.