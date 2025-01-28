Kirk has defended clients in dozens of class actions involving employee and consumer claims as well as statewide representative actions brought pursuant to the California Labor Code Private Attorneys General Act of 2004 (“PAGA”). In addition to his employment litigation practice, Kirk has represented clients in a wide range of complex commercial litigation matters, including in the retail and financial services sectors. Kirk also regularly counsels clients on how to minimize litigation risk with a focus on how to comply with California’s wage-and-hour laws. His pro bono experience includes representing a class of indigent foster care children seeking certain health care services.

Kirk is admitted to practice before all courts sitting in California, including the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Prior to law school, Kirk taught English at Crenshaw High School in South Central Los Angeles.