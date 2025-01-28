Kirk A. Hornbeck
Overview
Kirk has defended clients in dozens of class actions involving employee and consumer claims as well as statewide representative actions brought pursuant to the California Labor Code Private Attorneys General Act of 2004 (“PAGA”). In addition to his employment litigation practice, Kirk has represented clients in a wide range of complex commercial litigation matters, including in the retail and financial services sectors. Kirk also regularly counsels clients on how to minimize litigation risk with a focus on how to comply with California’s wage-and-hour laws. His pro bono experience includes representing a class of indigent foster care children seeking certain health care services.
Kirk is admitted to practice before all courts sitting in California, including the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Prior to law school, Kirk taught English at Crenshaw High School in South Central Los Angeles.
Experience
- Defended more than 50 employee and consumer class actions in federal and state courts around the country
- Defended dozens of statewide, representative “PAGA only” actions based on a variety of alleged underlying Labor Code violations
- Successfully argued dispositive issues before the California Court of Appeal as well as federal and state trial courts
- Counseled clients on wage-and-hour compliance and arbitration agreements, among other employment-related matters
- Litigated a wide range of consumer and business disputes for clients in numerous industries, including accounting, construction, defense contracting, and retail
- Represented banks, broker-dealers, insurance agencies, retailers, and affiliated entities in trial courts, appellate courts, and arbitral fora
Affiliations
Professional
- American Bar Association
- Los Angeles County Bar Association
Civic
- Represented a class of foster care children seeking certain medical services from the State of California
- Represented “at risk” children seeking asylum
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
- 2010PublicationCo-author"One Hundred Years in the Making: The Cartwright Act in Broad Outline," Competition, The Journal of the Antitrust and Unfair Competition Law Section of the State Bar of California, Vol. 17, No. 2, 2008, cited by Clayworth v. Pfizer, Inc., 49 Cal. 4th 758, 772
- 2007PublicationCo-author"Speculation, Overdeterrence, and Consumer Standing in Walker Process Litigation," The Southwestern Journal of Law and Trade in the Americas, Vol. 13, Issue 2
Blog Posts
Education
JD, Georgetown University Law Center, 2005
MA, English & Comparative Literature, University of California, Irvine, 2002
BA, English, Oberlin College, 1997
Admissions
California