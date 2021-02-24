KT’s practice focuses on complex insurance litigation, counseling, arbitrations, trials, and appeals. KT represents corporate policyholders in disputes seeking to enforce insurance coverage for products, environmental, construction, directors and officers, employment, fiduciary, errors and omissions, and intellectual property liabilities, and a wide array of first-party property and business interruption losses. His experience includes all phases of dispute resolution from pre-complaint investigation and advice through mediation, arbitration, trial, appeals and settlements. KT has extensive experience in analyzing insurance coverage under various types of policies including general liability, directors and officers, errors and omissions, bankers professional liability, employers professional liability, fiduciary liability, first-party property, builder’s risk, multimedia and other types of specialized insurance products. He also provides risk management consulting services to clients during procurement process renewal for all risks and lines of coverage. KT is admitted to practice before the US District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, the US District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the US District Court for the District of Connecticut, and the US District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.