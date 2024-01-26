Kris R. Leevongcharoen
Associate
Overview
Kris is an associate in the energy and infrastructure team in the Bangkok office.
Kris focuses his practice on the development and financing of energy and infrastructure projects, international acquisitions, investments, joint ventures, and other cross-border commercial transactions in Thailand and the Asia-Pacific region.
Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Kris was an associate in the mergers and acquisitions tax team at a “Big Four” accounting firm in New York, where he advised various private equity clients on deal tax structuring and tax due diligence.
Experience
- Project and financing counsel to sponsors and a developer for the continuing development and financing of a major logistics dry port and connecting railway between Lao and Vietnam.
- Acquisition and financing counsel to a major Philippine energy firm in connection with the acquisition of a 49% equity interest in a top five renewable energy portfolio in Vietnam.
- Acquisition counsel to one of Thailand’s largest independent energy developers in connection with the acquisition of a 50% equity interest in a US portfolio of natural gas-fired cogeneration power plants with a total combined capacity of 1,325 MW.
- Project and financing counsel to a multi-national group of sponsors in a 600 MW cross border wind facility in Lao and Vietnam.
News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 26, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 21, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 2, 2023News
Education
LLM, Taxation, New York University School of Law, 2021
JD, Business and Commercial Law, Northeastern University School of Law, 2020
BA, Drexel University, 2016
Admissions
California
New York
Languages
- English
- Thai