Kristian is a project development and finance attorney who focuses his practice on energy, infrastructure, and the energy transition, with particular emphasis on LNG, hydrogen and ammonia, clean fuels, solar, wind, geothermal, carbon capture and storage, and cleantech matters. He advises clients on the development and financing of large-scale, complex, ground-breaking projects and on the acquisition and sale of energy projects and businesses.
With over 17 years of experience in the Japan market, his practice spans both developed and emerging markets globally. Kristian’s previous roles include positions at a Japanese energy major and a secondment at a Japanese bank. His work frequently has a Japan nexus.
More specifically, Kristian’s practice includes the structuring, drafting, review, and negotiation of project agreements (including construction, equipment supply, product offtake, tolling services, power purchase, feedstock supply, and vessel use agreements); finance agreements (including loan, common terms, security, intercreditor, equity contribution, and sponsor support agreements); shareholder agreements and other joint venture agreements; and acquisition agreements (including share purchase and share subscription agreements).
Experience
Oil, Gas, and LNG
- Advised a Japanese company on the proposed acquisition of oil & gas assets in Malaysia.
- Advised a Japanese company on the proposed acquisition of downstream LPG businesses in Southeast Asia.
- Advised a Japanese company on a proposed farm-in to an offshore exploration block in Myanmar.
- Advised a Japanese company on a bid to acquire a UK listed company with oil & gas assets in Africa.
- Advised a Japanese-owned company on the financing of the South Pars Oil Fields.
- Advised the lenders on an oil refinery project in Vietnam.
- Advised a Japanese company on projects to develop FPSOs for use in Brazil and the Gulf of Mexico.
- Advised an international energy fund on its acquisition of interests in several LNG projects in Australia.
- Advised an international energy fund on its bid to acquire a leading Australian energy provider.
- Advised a Japanese company on its investment into one of the largest LNG export facilities based in Texas.
- Advised the lenders on the development and project financing of a floating LNG project in Mozambique.
- Advised a Japanese company (as in-house counsel) on the development and financing of an LNG project in Indonesia.
- Advised the project company on the development and financing of an LNG project in Indonesia.
- Advised the sponsors on the development and financing of an LNG receiving and regasification terminal project in Mexico.
- Advised the lenders on the financing of a Japanese company’s investment in an Australian LNG project.
- Advised a Japanese company on a bid to develop an LNG receiving terminal in Bahrain.
- Advised a Japanese company on its proposed investment in an LNG-to-power project in Myanmar.
- Advised an international energy company on the acquisition of the midstream LNG business of another international energy company.
- Advised two Japanese companies on their equity investment in an LNG project in Western Australia.
- Advised several LNG projects on their entry into LNG SPAs with buyers.
- Advised the buyer on its entry into a long-term sale and purchase agreement with a US-based energy company for procurement of LNG on an FOB basis from the CP2 LNG project in Louisiana.
- Advised the buyer on its entry into a long-term sale and purchase agreement for procurement of LNG on an FOB basis from Oman LNG.
- Advised the buyer on its entry into a long-term sale and purchase agreement for procurement of LNG on an ex-ship basis from a multinational oil and gas corporation.
- Advised the buyer on its negotiation and entry into a long-term LNG agreement with a US-based energy company to purchase LNG on an FOB basis from an LNG export facility based in Louisiana.
- Advised an Asian utility on its negotiation and entry into multiple LNG master sale and purchase agreements with various LNG sellers and buyers.
- Advised an Asian utility on its negotiation and entry into an LNG master sale and purchase agreement.
- Advised an Asian utility on its negotiation and entry into a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement in respect of LNG sourced from a US LNG project.
- Advised an Asian utility on its negotiation and entry into a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement to supply LNG to a gas-fired power plant joint venture in Tokyo Bay.
- Advised multiple Asian companies on legal matters arising under their LNG SPAs, including contractual interpretation, force majeure, sanctions, failure to take and failure to deliver issues, quantity adjustments, portfolio optimization, DES to FOB conversions, LIBOR transition, and price reviews.
- Advised multiple Asian shipping companies on their negotiation and entry into multiple long-term time charter parties opposite the world’s leading shipowners and operators, and related contracts of affreightment and sub-charters.
- Advised multiple Asian companies on legal matters arising from time to time under their LNG shipping transactions, including contractual interpretation, emissions clauses, bunker quality tests, LNG nitrogen content, amendments and novations, subchartering, quiet enjoyment letters, loan prepayment, and vessel sale and leaseback.
- Advised sponsors and lenders in connection with several LNG vessel financings.
- Advised the lenders in relation to the restructuring of an LNG vessel financing transaction.
Hydrogen
- Advised a Japanese company on the development and financing of a low-carbon ammonia production and export project in Texas.
- Advised a Japanese company on its proposed investment in a blue ammonia project in Texas.
- Advised a Japanese company on its proposed investment into and long-term offtake from a blue ammonia project in Louisiana.
- Advised a Japanese company on its proposed investment in a green ammonia project in the UAE.
Power (Conventional)
- Advised a Japanese utility on the merger of its international portfolio of conventional and renewable power assets with that of another Japanese utility to form a new joint venture company.
- Advised a Japanese-Korean consortium on the development of an IPP project in Vietnam.
- Advised a Japanese company on the development of an IPP project in Vietnam.
- Advised a Japanese company as EPC co-contractor on an IPP project in Indonesia.
- Advised a Japanese company on a bid for the Qurayyah IPP project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
- Advised the lenders in connection with an IPP project in Qatar.
- Advised a Japanese company on its proposed investment in an LNG-to-power project in Myanmar.
Renewable Energy and Clean Power
- Advised an Asian utility in connection with the proposed acquisition of a significant stake in a leading Finnish independent power producer with a 4+ gigawatt portfolio of wind, solar, and battery storage projects.
- Advised a global bank in designing a regional renewable energy infrastructure facility in the Caribbean.
- Advised a Japanese company on a hybrid wind and battery storage project in the Pacific.
- Advised an international energy fund on a joint venture with a Japanese company to develop a wind project in northern Japan.
- Advised an international energy fund on its investment in a platform solar project developer in Japan.
- Advised a Japanese utility on the merger of its international portfolio of conventional and renewable power assets with that of another Japanese utility to form a new joint venture company.
- Advised a Japanese company on its investment in the Muara Laboh geothermal project in Indonesia.
- Advised a Japanese company on its investment in the Rantau Dedap geothermal power project in Indonesia.
- Advised a Japanese company on its bid to acquire a stake in the Yunlin offshore wind farm in Taiwan.
Other Energy Transition
- Advised a Japanese company on a Series A financing of a cleantech company in the hydrogen sector.
- Advised an Asian utility on a framework agreement regarding calculation and allocation of CO2 emissions and credits in connection with its plan to commercialize e-methane projects in various jurisdictions.
- Advised a Japanese consortium on the development and financing of a low carbon iron metallics production plant in the Sultanate of Oman.
- Advised a Japanese company on early-stage agreements with various cleantech companies and renewable energy developers regarding investment, collaboration, and/or financing.
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Next Generation Partner in Projects and Energy: International Firms and Joint Ventures in Japan, Legal 500, 2024-2025
- Recognized as a Leader in Projects and Energy: International, Japan, Chambers Asia-Pacific, 2025
- Recognized as a Highly Regarded Lawyer in Energy and Infrastructure, Project Development and Project Finance, Japan, IFLR 1000, 2024
- Member, Association of International Energy Negotiators
Education
MA, University of Cambridge, 2010
Postgraduate Diploma, BPP Law School, 2004
Postgraduate Diploma, The College of Law, 2003
BA, University of Cambridge, 2002
Admissions
Japan (Registered Foreign Lawyer)
England and Wales (Solicitor)
Languages
- English
- French
- German
- Japanese