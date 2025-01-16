Kristian is a project development and finance attorney who focuses his practice on energy, infrastructure, and the energy transition, with particular emphasis on LNG, hydrogen and ammonia, clean fuels, solar, wind, geothermal, carbon capture and storage, and cleantech matters. He advises clients on the development and financing of large-scale, complex, ground-breaking projects and on the acquisition and sale of energy projects and businesses.

With over 17 years of experience in the Japan market, his practice spans both developed and emerging markets globally. Kristian’s previous roles include positions at a Japanese energy major and a secondment at a Japanese bank. His work frequently has a Japan nexus.

More specifically, Kristian’s practice includes the structuring, drafting, review, and negotiation of project agreements (including construction, equipment supply, product offtake, tolling services, power purchase, feedstock supply, and vessel use agreements); finance agreements (including loan, common terms, security, intercreditor, equity contribution, and sponsor support agreements); shareholder agreements and other joint venture agreements; and acquisition agreements (including share purchase and share subscription agreements).