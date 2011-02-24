Kurt’s practice focuses on the defense of management in complex employment litigation and labor matters. Kurt’s practice focuses exclusively on representing management in labor and employment law matters, including complex employment litigation, trade secret and non-compete litigation, union avoidance, collective bargaining, and preventive employee relations counseling. Kurt has extensive experience in Sarbanes Oxley whistleblower litigation in the financial services industry and defending collective and class actions and “mass” actions involving wage and hour claims, employment discrimination allegations, consumer discrimination, and ERISA claims.

Kurt conducts and coordinates sensitive corporate investigations involving Sarbanes Oxley, FCPA and other high risk compliance matters. He regularly presents training to help employers avoid litigation and advises clients regarding union avoidance strategies, as well as development of union negotiation and communication strategies. Kurt is a Certified facilitator of the award-winning Civil Treatment® for Managers and Legal Record® programs on litigation avoidance and documentation. Kurt is regularly engaged by various companies, trade associations, business groups and universities to speak on a number of labor and employment issues.

Kurt's scope of litigation practice is national. He is admitted to practice in the United States District Courts for the Northern District of Georgia, Middle District of Georgia and Eastern District of Michigan, United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, Fifth Circuit, Sixth Circuit, Eighth Circuit, and Eleventh Circuit, the Georgia Superior, State and Magistrate Courts, Georgia Court of Appeals and Supreme Court of the State of Georgia.