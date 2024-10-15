Laine focuses her practice on appellate litigation. She has handled appeals and original appellate proceedings in numerous Texas appellate courts and the Texas Supreme Court. With wide-ranging experience in commercial litigation, Laine has also played key roles in numerous multi-million dollar litigation trial teams. A writer and rhetoric scholar before law school, Laine has established a reputation for legal writing and analysis.

After receiving her MA in rhetoric from Carnegie Mellon University and her JD from the University of Texas School of Law, where she was elected to the Order of the Coif and served as an Articles Editor for the Texas Law Review, Laine served as a law clerk for the Honorable Jeffrey S. Boyd of the Supreme Court of Texas.