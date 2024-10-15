Laine Weatherford
Overview
Laine focuses her practice on appellate litigation. She has handled appeals and original appellate proceedings in numerous Texas appellate courts and the Texas Supreme Court. With wide-ranging experience in commercial litigation, Laine has also played key roles in numerous multi-million dollar litigation trial teams. A writer and rhetoric scholar before law school, Laine has established a reputation for legal writing and analysis.
After receiving her MA in rhetoric from Carnegie Mellon University and her JD from the University of Texas School of Law, where she was elected to the Order of the Coif and served as an Articles Editor for the Texas Law Review, Laine served as a law clerk for the Honorable Jeffrey S. Boyd of the Supreme Court of Texas.
Affiliations
Professional
- Associate, Robert W. Calvin American Inn of Court
- Member, State Bar of Texas Appellate Section
- Member, State Bar of Texas Litigation Section
- Member, State Bar of Texas Oil, Gas, and Energy Resources Section
- Member, State Bar of Texas
- Member, Austin Bar Association
- Member, Austin Young Lawyers Association
- Member, Austin Oil, Gas, & Mineral Section
Insights
Publications
- PublicationThe University of Texas School of Law, 50th Annual Ernest E. Smith Oil, Gas & Mineral Law Institute, UT Law CLE
Education
JD, The University of Texas School of Law, Order of the Coif, Articles Editor, Texas Law Review, 2022
MA, Rhetoric, Carnegie Mellon University, 2019
BA, English/Writing, Oklahoma Christian University, summa cum laude, 2018
Admissions
Texas
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit
Clerkships
Supreme Court of Texas