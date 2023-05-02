Lara has significant experience in pursuing insurance coverage for companies and their individual directors, officers, and managers under Directors & Officers (D&O) or Management Liability insurance policies. She has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of her clients, including investigation, defense, response, and settlement costs for class-action securities litigations, shareholder derivative suits, formal and informal regulatory and administrative proceedings, and internal corporate investigations. She also has extensive experience with commercial general liability, property, employment practices liability, cyber liability and media liability policies, under which she has pursued coverage for a wide array of environmental claims, product liability suits, business interruption claims, wrongful termination suits, data breaches, defamation claims, and misleading advertising.

Lara has negotiated multiple insurance settlements under which the insurance companies fund the settlement of underlying claims, and pay her client’s investigation and defense costs in full. She also has negotiated cost-sharing agreements under which the insurer pays less than its full limits, when the immediacy of that approach appears in her client’s best interest.

From the outset of a claim that may implicate insurance coverage, Lara confers with her client’s defense counsel, its insurance brokers, and its often multiple insurance companies to develop and implement a cohesive defense and case-resolution strategy. This collaborative approach offers her clients and their insurance companies tangible insights into on-going cases, and permits insurance decisions to be made in an informed, efficient, timely and cost-effective manner.

When a negotiated resolution is not possible, Lara pursues coverage for her clients through mediation, arbitration, or litigation. She has extensive trial experience in both state and federal court, in domestic and international arbitrations, and in mediation. She notably led the appellate briefing in a groundbreaking Second Circuit decision on D&O insurance coverage issues, resulting in full coverage for her financial-services client.