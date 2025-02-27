Latosha has counseled policyholders on a number of recent, widely publicized cyber incidents, recovering millions of dollars for clients. She has experience advising clients in the higher education, retail, legal, and financial sectors. She routinely collaborates with in-house counsel and risk managers on insurance issues, including structuring indemnity and insurance obligations, identifying gaps and overlap in critical insurance coverages, and performing due diligence reviews. Latosha has handled and tried cases in state and federal trial courts nationwide.

In addition to her legal practice, Latosha is an accomplished author and lecturer. She is a frequent contributor to the Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog and often speaks on topics related to insurance coverage and risk management at seminars across the country on emerging issues, including cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, insurance and indemnity clauses in third-party contracts, and insurance coverage denials. She is active in the American Bar Association and DC Bar Association’s CLE Planning Committee. She currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the Women’s Bar Association of the District of Columbia, where she served as Treasurer, Treasurer-Elect, and Secretary for the organization during earlier terms. Latosha has an active pro bono practice, which includes passionately advocating for full democracy for disenfranchised residents of the District of Columbia and providing insurance advice and counsel to nonprofits and small businesses.