Laura Habib
Associate
Overview
Laura counsels clients on federal income tax issues related to structured finance, securitization, real estate investment trusts (REITs), and private investment funds. She represents REITs, real estate mortgage investment conduits (REMICs), other pass-through entities, and issuers and underwriters concerning various aspects of structured finance and securitization transactions and securities offerings.
Experience
- Represented issuers and underwriters in connection with the federal tax aspects of securitizations of mortgage loans.
- Represented issuers and underwriters in connection with equity and debt offerings by REITs.
- Represented US government agencies in mortgage loan securitization transactions.
Education
JD, University of Virginia, Virginia Tax Review, 2025
BS, Mathematics, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, with highest distinction, 2022
Admissions
Virginia