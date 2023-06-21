Laura focuses her practice on tax equity financing of renewable energy projects, including solar, wind and biomass facilities. With over 20 years of experience, Laura has a keen ability to navigate the tax code and provide her clients with a forward-thinking approach to their business needs. She brings insightful and practical advice to clients on transactions involving tax incentives including the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) and Production Tax Credit (PTC) for the development, financing, purchase and sale of renewable energy projects.

Laura has deep-rooted relationships throughout the renewable energy industry and “knows most of the players in the solar space so she can give insights into trends in the sector” (Chambers Global, 2016)

Additionally, Laura is well-versed in the Opportunity Zone program and is currently helping several clients through the process of structuring and investing in qualified properties and vehicles.

She is highly regarded as a leader in the field, often serving as a moderator, panelist and speaker at industry conferences and seminars around the country. Laura is on the Board of Directors for the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) where she serves as Vice Chairman of the Solar Services & Consumers Division. She also serves on the Board of Managers for the Solar Energy Trade Shows (SETS), the company behind Solar Power International, North America’s largest solar industry show.