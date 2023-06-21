Overview

Laura focuses her practice on tax equity financing of renewable energy projects, including solar, wind and biomass facilities. With over 20 years of experience, Laura has a keen ability to navigate the tax code and provide her clients with a forward-thinking approach to their business needs. She brings insightful and practical advice to clients on transactions involving tax incentives including the Investment Tax Credit (ITC) and Production Tax Credit (PTC) for the development, financing, purchase and sale of renewable energy projects.

Laura has deep-rooted relationships throughout the renewable energy industry and “knows most of the players in the solar space so she can give insights into trends in the sector” (Chambers Global, 2016)

Additionally, Laura is well-versed in the Opportunity Zone program and is currently helping several clients through the process of structuring and investing in qualified properties and vehicles.

She is highly regarded as a leader in the field, often serving as a moderator, panelist and speaker at industry conferences and seminars around the country. Laura is on the Board of Directors for the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) where she serves as Vice Chairman of the Solar Services & Consumers Division. She also serves on the Board of Managers for the Solar Energy Trade Shows (SETS), the company behind Solar Power International, North America’s largest solar industry show.

Experience

  • Represented buyers and sellers of energy tax credits (ITC and PTC) in various tax credit transactions
  • Represented numerous clients in transactions involving section 45 tax credits for the production of electricity from renewable resources, including the purchase and sale of wind, open-loop biomass, landfill gas, geothermal and refined coal facilities, and the structuring of commercial arrangements for the operation of the facilities.
  • Represented numerous clients in transactions involving section 48 tax credits for solar projects.
  • Represents clients in qualifying for Section 1603 Treasury grants and other incentives available for renewable energy projects under the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009. Submitted comments to Treasury and IRS on behalf of the solar industry on application of the Treasury grant program to solar transactions.
  • Represented clients in connection with section 48A and 48B tax credit allocation applications for IGCC and other gasification projects.
  • Represented five of the world’s leading solar equipment manufacturers in connection with their successful applications to the Department of Energy and the Internal Revenue Service for an allocation of Section 48C manufacturing investment tax credits.
  • Represented numerous clients in transactions involving section 29 tax credits for the production of nonconventional fuels, including the purchase and sale of synthetic fuel, coke and coke gas, and landfill gas facilities, and the structuring of commercial arrangements for the relocation and operation of the facilities.
  • Obtained numerous private letter rulings on various synthetic fuel and refined coal transactions.
  • Represented numerous clients in connection with audits of section 29 tax credit facilities.
  • Represented clients in federal legislative matters and congressional investigations regarding section 29 tax credits and other energy tax incentives.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized as a Leader in Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy, USA, Chambers Global, 2013-2025
  • Recommended for Energy: Renewable/Alternative Power (2013-2014, 2020-2021, 2023-2024), Energy Transactions: Electric Power (2024), Project Finance (2019, 2021-2022, 2024) and US Taxes: Non-Contentious (2024), Legal 500 United States
  • Recognized as a Leader in Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA, 2011-2024
  • Selected as a Best Lawyer for Tax Law, Virginia, The Best Lawyers in America, 2015-2024
  • 2013 Energy & Projects “Lawyer of the Year” by Chambers USA Women in Law Awards
  • “Up and Coming,” Projects: Renewable and Alternative Energy, Chambers USA, 2010
  • Named among the Legal Elite for Taxes/Estates/Trusts, Virginia Business, 2004-2006
  • “Virginia Rising Stars,” Richmond magazine, 2007-2009

Affiliations

Professional

  • Board of Directors, Solar Energy Industries Association, Vice Chairman, Solar Services & Consumers Division
  • Member, Virginia Bar Association
  • Member, Tax Section, American Bar Association

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • September 19, 2023
    Event
    Speaker
    An Insider’s Perspective: Understanding the Inflation Reduction Act and How to Capitalize on Clean Energy Incentives
  • June 3, 2019
    Event
    Speaker
    Opportunity Zones: Understanding the Updated IRS Regulations, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, New York
  • March 1, 2019
    Event
    Panelist
    Opportunity Zones: Tales from the Trenches, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, New York
  • March 1, 2018
    Event
    Moderator
    SEIA Finance & Tax Seminar
  • March 2017
    Event
    Panelist
    Structuring a Successful ITC Investment from an Investor’s Perspective, Solar Power Finance & Investment Summit
  • December 2016
    Event
    Moderator
    Current Finance & Tax Developments, SEIA Finance and Tax Seminar
  • 2015
    Event
    Moderator
    State of the Tax Equity Market, Solar Power International
  • 2014
    Event
    Moderator
    Tax Equity 2.0 – Current Tax Equity Market & Trends, Solar Power International
  • July 2013
    Event
    Panelist
    Finance Hot Topics: Fact or Fiction?, SEIA Finance and Tax Seminar
  • May 2013
    Event
    Panelist
    Solar Energy: Growth, Change and Opportunity in an Evolving Market, CohnReznick Solar Energy Seminar
  • February 2013
    Event
    Moderator
    1603 Treasury Grant Program Update with Ellen Neubauer, SEIA Finance and Tax Seminar
  • February 2013
    Event
    Speaker
    Enticing New Investors to the Solar Industry, PV America 2013
  • September 2012
    Event
    Speaker
    Top Ten Tax Mistakes that Make Your PPA Unfinanceable, Solar Power International 2012
  • July 2012
    Event
    Speaker
    Top Ten Tax Mistakes in a Solar Transaction, SEIA Finance and Tax Seminar
  • May 2012
    Event
    Panelist
    Solar Markets: Maximizing Returns and Opportunities in a Changing Landscape, Reznick Group Solar Seminar
  • March 2012
    Event
    Speaker
    Third-Party Financing: Power Purchase Agreements for Commercial Systems, PV America West 2012
  • January 2012
    Event
    Speaker
    Tax Credits, Treasury Grants and Other Tax Incentives for Landfill Gas and Waste-to-Energy Projects, 15th Annual Landfill Methane Outreach Program Conference and Project Expo
  • October 2011
    Event
    Panelist
    Financing Commercial Systems, Solar Power International 2011
  • August 2011
    Event
    Speaker
    Tax Credits, Treasury Grants and Other Tax Incentives for Landfill Gas and Waste-to-Energy Projects, SWANA WASTECON 2011
  • July 2011
    Event
    Moderator
    Treasury Grant Bridge Financing, SEIA Finance and Tax Seminar
  • June 2011
    Event
    Panelist
    Government Financing Options, Distributed Solar East 2011
  • April 2011
    Event
    Speaker
    How to Talk Tax to Your Customers, PV America 2011
  • April 2011
    Event
    Moderator
    General Session – Financing Solar Projects, PV America 2011
  • February 2011
    Event
    Speaker
    Tax-Related Financing Options for Large-Scale Solar Projects, EUCI – Meeting RPS Through Large-Scale PV
  • October 2010
    Event
    Speaker
    Intro to Third-Party Ownership, Solar Power International
  • July 2010
    Event
    Speaker
    Industry Perspectives on the Federal Solar Program, Intersolar NA
  • May 2010
    Event
    Speaker
    Hot Topics in Renewable Energy, ABA Section of Taxation Meeting
  • February 15, 2010
    Event
    Speaker
    Navigating the US Tax Code: What Every Utility Should Know, EUCI - Photovoltaic Projects for Utilities
  • February 2010
    Event
    Panelist
    Update on the Treasury Grant Program and Manufacturing Tax Credit, Solar Energy Industries Association webinar
  • February 1, 2010
    Event
    Panelist
    Renewable Energy Dealmaking in 2010: Insight from Industry Leaders, ACORE Renewable Energy Technology Conference and Exhibition
  • October 2009
    Event
    Speaker
    Top 15 Tax Mistakes in a Solar Transaction, Solar Energy Industries Association webinar
  • October 12, 2009
    Event
    Speaker
    Funding Opportunities in Virginia, Commonwealth of Virginia Energy Symposium
  • October 2009
    Event
    Panelist
    The Recovery Act and Your Solar Business, Solar Power International
  • September 15, 2009
    Event
    Speaker
    Solar Power Purchase Agreements - Commercial and Tax Risks, Infocast Utility-Scale Solar Conference
  • September 10, 2009
    Event
    Speaker
    How to Calculate Your ITC/Treasury Grant Basis, Solar Energy Industries Association webinar
  • September 2009
    Event
    Speaker
    Update on Guidance on Renewable Energy Issues, ABA 2009 Joint Fall CLE Meeting
  • September 5, 2009
    Event
    Speaker
    Public and Private Municipal Financing of Renewable Energy Projects and Green Expenditures, ABA Tax Section Teleconference
  • August 1, 2009
    Event
    Speaker
    Tax Credits, Treasury Grants, and Other Tax Incentives for Landfill Gas and Waste-to-Energy Projects, Solid Waste Association of North America (Quad State 2009)
  • June 2009
    Event
    Speaker/Moderator
    If You Build It - The Tax Credits Will Come - The Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit, PV America Solar Conference
  • March 2009
    Event
    Moderator
    The Residential Solar Market: The New Frontier?, Infocast Solar Power Finance & Investment Summit
  • January 2009
    Event
    Speaker
    Landfill Gas Provisions in the Stabilization Act, 12th Annual Landfill Methane Outreach Program Conference and Project Expo
  • November 1, 2008
    Event
    Speaker
    Solar Power Purchase Agreements - Commercial and Tax Risks, Infocast Utility Scale Solar Finance & Investment Summit
  • October 1, 2008
    Event
    Speaker
    Tax Proposals to Increase Investment in Solar Projects, Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) Solar Summit
  • July 2, 2008
    Event
    Speaker
    Section 48 Investment Tax Credits for Solar Projects - Avoiding the Top Thirteen Tax Mistakes, Infocast Solar Power Project Development & Finance Tutorial
  • June 15, 2008
    Event
    Speaker
    Renewable Energy Tax Credits, Edison Electric Institute (EEI), Taxation Committee Meeting
  • January 2008
    Event
    Speaker
    Status of Federal Energy Policy Legislation, 11th Annual Landfill Methane Outreach Program Conference and Project Expo

Publications

News

Education

JD, Georgetown University Law Center, 1998

BA, Foreign Affairs, University of Virginia, 1991

Admissions

Virginia

