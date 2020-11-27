Laura Léonard
Overview
As senior attorney on the firm’s Privacy and Cybersecurity team, Laura advises clients on various EU data protection and privacy issues. She focuses on the EU General Data Protection Regulation. Laura advises on and manages global compliance projects relating to current and future EU data protection law requirements for multinational companies, including the EU General Data Protection Regulation (the GDPR). She assists clients as diverse as technology companies, electric utilities, mass media corporations, as well as manufacturers and marketers of diverse prestige products, including skincare and sportswear. She also represents clients in front of the Belgian data protection authority.
In addition to her work related to compliance with the GDPR, she has experience with employee privacy issues including CCTV and whistleblowing hotlines, employee monitoring, pharmaceutical and medical privacy, as well as privacy issues related to wearable technologies.
Prior to joining the firm, Laura worked as a privacy and data protection consultant and as an academic assistant in commercial law and e-Commerce at the University of Namur.
Experience
- Assists mass media corporation and other global companies with their EU General Data Protection Regulation compliance exercise.
- Assists clients with the drafting, review and negotiation of data processing agreements.
- Assists global sportswear manufacturer with privacy aspects of a global employee monitoring project.
- Advises clients on data protection issues related to the use of new technologies, the launch of new products and services and the roll out of databases.
- Assists companies in setting up whistleblowing hotlines in the EU.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Belgium: EU Regulatory – Privacy and Data Protection in Legal 500 EMEA, 2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP)
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- November 27, 2020Event
- May 19, 2020Event
Publications
- February 4, 2025Publication
- 2024Publication
- October 5, 2022Publication
- September 2022Publication
- August 18, 2021Publication
- June 18, 2021Publication
- November 4, 2020Publication
- November 2020Publication
- August 2020Publication
- January 27, 2020Publication
- October 24, 2019PublicationAuthorCookie Consent Requirements In The EU Put To The Test, SC Magazine
- October 1, 2019Publication
- April 5, 2019Publication
- September 2017Publication
- September 2015PublicationCo-authorBelgium’s Open Data strategy and the impact on eHealth, eHealth Law & Policy Journal
- June 2015PublicationCo-authorLes grands changements liés à la Réglementation sur la protection des données personnelles et ses implications pratiques pour les entreprises et les professionnels, Les enjeux européens et mondiaux de la protection des données personnelles, dir. Alain Grosjean, 403-428, Larcier
- October 2014PublicationCo-authorOn-line behavioral tracking: what may change after the legal reform on personal data protection, Reforming European Data Protection Law, edited by S. Gutwirth, R. Leenes and P. de Hert, 35-60, Springer
News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 13, 2025News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 29, 2024News
- June 21, 2021Media Mention
- November 2020Media Mention
Education
LLM, Law and Technology, Tilburg University, 2013
LLM, Université Catholique de Louvain, cum laude, 2012
LLB, University of Namur, 2010
Admissions
Brussels
Languages
- Dutch
- English
- French
- Italian