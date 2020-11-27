As senior attorney on the firm’s Privacy and Cybersecurity team, Laura advises clients on various EU data protection and privacy issues. She focuses on the EU General Data Protection Regulation. Laura advises on and manages global compliance projects relating to current and future EU data protection law requirements for multinational companies, including the EU General Data Protection Regulation (the GDPR). She assists clients as diverse as technology companies, electric utilities, mass media corporations, as well as manufacturers and marketers of diverse prestige products, including skincare and sportswear. She also represents clients in front of the Belgian data protection authority.

In addition to her work related to compliance with the GDPR, she has experience with employee privacy issues including CCTV and whistleblowing hotlines, employee monitoring, pharmaceutical and medical privacy, as well as privacy issues related to wearable technologies.

Prior to joining the firm, Laura worked as a privacy and data protection consultant and as an academic assistant in commercial law and e-Commerce at the University of Namur.