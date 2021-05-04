Laura helps clients navigate through complex commercial disputes. She strives to help her clients find business solutions to brewing disputes before they evolve into litigation, but, if an issue does enter the court system, she guides clients through initial pleadings and motions, multi-phase discovery, settlement negotiations and trial.

Laura has obtained pre-discovery dismissals for many of her clients facing daunting allegations, saving them the time and expense of litigation. For cases that do proceed to discovery, Laura helps her clients minimize the burden of complying with increasingly complex obligations and timelines while staking out the most advantageous position to put the client in the strongest position to resolve the case, whether through settlement or judgment. Laura has obtained favorable litigation outcomes and settlements for clients facing technology service contract disputes, financial services litigation and class actions.

Laura joined the firm after serving as a law clerk to the Hon. Richard Smoak of the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida. In addition to her skillful representation of commercial clients, Laura focuses much attention on pro bono efforts to vindicate the constitutional rights of incarcerated individuals. For this work, in 2017 Laura was honored with the Florida Bar President’s Pro Bono Service Award.

Laura is admitted to practice in the Georgia Supreme Court, Georgia Court of Appeals, US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Florida Supreme Court, Florida District Courts of Appeal, and US District Court for the Northern District of Florida.