Laura Thayer Wagner
Overview
Laura helps clients navigate through complex commercial disputes. She strives to help her clients find business solutions to brewing disputes before they evolve into litigation, but, if an issue does enter the court system, she guides clients through initial pleadings and motions, multi-phase discovery, settlement negotiations and trial.
Laura has obtained pre-discovery dismissals for many of her clients facing daunting allegations, saving them the time and expense of litigation. For cases that do proceed to discovery, Laura helps her clients minimize the burden of complying with increasingly complex obligations and timelines while staking out the most advantageous position to put the client in the strongest position to resolve the case, whether through settlement or judgment. Laura has obtained favorable litigation outcomes and settlements for clients facing technology service contract disputes, financial services litigation and class actions.
Laura joined the firm after serving as a law clerk to the Hon. Richard Smoak of the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida. In addition to her skillful representation of commercial clients, Laura focuses much attention on pro bono efforts to vindicate the constitutional rights of incarcerated individuals. For this work, in 2017 Laura was honored with the Florida Bar President’s Pro Bono Service Award.
Laura is admitted to practice in the Georgia Supreme Court, Georgia Court of Appeals, US District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Florida Supreme Court, Florida District Courts of Appeal, and US District Court for the Northern District of Florida.
Experience
- Defended Fortune 50 financial services company in suit by IT infrastructure provider alleging breach of a technology services outsourcing contract. Conducted fast-track discovery and obtained summary judgment for client on vast majority of issues, resulting in favorable settlement of the few remaining claims.
- Represent major manufacturing company in dispute with IT infrastructure provider regarding outsourced technology services. Case is currently in litigation.
- Have advised multiple Fortune 500 clients in confidential negotiations and dispute resolution procedures arising from IT infrastructure and technology services agreements.
- Represented electric power company in dispute with engineering/construction firm regarding construction of biomass-burning power plant. Obtained favorable settlement for client prior to trial.
- Defense of national petroleum pipeline company against riparian landowners’ claims for property damage resulting from spill of fuel oil from pipeline.
- Defense of national restaurant company in intellectual property and personal injury litigation.
- Representation of natural gas pipeline company building new interstate pipeline.
- Defense of beverage manufacturer in product liability litigation.
- Representation of national manufacturer in breaches of purchase and sale agreements.
- Representation of municipality in action alleging unauthorized collection of taxes.
- Representation of major municipality in dispute regarding interpretation of repurchase agreements entered into in connection with municipal bond financing.
- Defense of federal class action involving bank’s transaction posting order.
- Defense of mortgage servicer against claims of improperly obtaining hazard insurance for mortgaged properties.
- Pro bono representation of prisoners in habeas corpus and other actions involving violations of constitutional rights.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as a Rising Star for Business Litigation, Atlanta Magazine and Georgia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2023
- Recognized as On the Rise at the Southeastern Legal Awards, Daily Report, 2023
- The Florida Bar President’s Pro Bono Service Award, 2017
- Randolph Williams Award for Outstanding Pro Bono Service, 2015 - 2017
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division
- Member, State Bar of Georgia, Young Lawyers Division
- Member, Atlanta Bar Association
- Leadership Council on Legal Diversity Pathfinder Program
- Advisory Committee Member, Atlanta Legal Aid Society
- Subcommittee Co-chair, ABA Section of Dispute Resolution Mediation Committee
Insights
Publications
- May 4, 2021Publication
Blog Posts
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- October 6, 2023Media Mention
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadApril 24, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 10, 2023News
- 1 Minute ReadOctober 3, 2022News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 15, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 15, 2022News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 1, 2021News
- 13 Minute ReadAugust 24, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 14, 2016News
Education
JD, University of Florida, magna cum laude, 2012
Master of Statistics, University of Florida, 2012
BS, Statistics, University of Florida, with honors, 2008
BA, Economics, University of Florida, with honors, 2008
Admissions
Florida
Georgia
Clerkships
- US District Court, Northern District of Florida