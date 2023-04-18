Lauren’s practice focuses on energy regulation and litigation, including counseling and representing utility companies in proceedings before the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) and other state and federal government agencies.

Lauren has counseled and represented utility clients in regulatory proceedings before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the State Office of Administrative Hearings, the PUCT, the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC), and other state regulatory agencies, as well as in Texas state court and in arbitration. Lauren has also assisted clients with due diligence in connection with the acquisition of natural gas, electric, and liquids assets.