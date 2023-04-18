Lauren Freeland
Overview
Lauren’s practice focuses on energy regulation and litigation, including counseling and representing utility companies in proceedings before the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) and other state and federal government agencies.
Lauren has counseled and represented utility clients in regulatory proceedings before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the State Office of Administrative Hearings, the PUCT, the Railroad Commission of Texas (RRC), and other state regulatory agencies, as well as in Texas state court and in arbitration. Lauren has also assisted clients with due diligence in connection with the acquisition of natural gas, electric, and liquids assets.
Experience
- Advises clients on proposed Texas legislation and administrative agency rulemakings impacting the electric utility industry and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas power market.
- Counseled and assisted in representation of Texas’ largest transmission and distribution electric utility in connection with seeking regulatory approval from the PUCT of sale/transfer/merger applications.
- Counsels and assists in representation of Texas’ largest transmission and distribution electric utility in connection with litigated proceedings before the PUCT to change rates and tariffs.
- Counseled and assisted in representation of a Texas transmission-only electric utility in connection with litigated proceedings before the PUCT to establish initial rates and tariffs and in subsequent litigated proceedings to change rates and tariffs.
- Counseled and assisted in representation of Texas’ largest transmission and distribution electric utility in connection with a proceeding before the PUCT involving the business requirements for Smart Meter Texas, an online electric data usage portal.
Counsels and assists in representation of Texas’ largest generator of electricity in connection with seeking regulatory approval from the RRC of permit renewals, reclamation bonds, and release of reclamation obligations.
Conducts regulatory assessment and due diligence on behalf of lenders and purchasers in connection with the acquisition of electric utility facilities, natural gas pipeline facilities, and liquids pipelines facilities.
- Counseled and assisted in the representation of the largest natural gas utility in Alaska in a contested proceeding to change rates before the Regulatory Commission of Alaska.
- Counseled clients on compliance with North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) reliability standards and assisted in the representation of clients in audits and investigations before NERC and the Texas Reliability Entity.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
Recognized as a Leader in Energy: State Regulatory & Litigation (Electricity), Texas, Chambers USA, 2024
- Recommended for Energy Regulation: Conventional Power, Legal 500 United States, 2022
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Texas State Bar Association
- Member, Women’s Energy Network, Dallas Chapter
Education
JD, Baylor Law School, magna cum laude, 2012
BA, The University of Texas, with honors, 2009
Admissions
Texas