Laurence E. Skinner
Partner
Overview
Larry's practice focuses on energy and infrastructure and renewable energy. Larry is a partner in the firm's Washington, DC office and his practice concentrates on the development, financing, acquisition and disposition of power projects and other energy assets across the spectrum of technologies and fuels.
Experience
- The developer in the negotiation of equipment purchase and engineering, procurement, and construction agreements, together with an application to the U.S. Department of Energy for a loan guaranty, for a proposed 1,500 MW nuclear-fueled generating facility.
- Lenders with respect to the financing of a liquefication facility to be located in Texas. Awarded 2014 “Deal of the Year – Americas” by Project Finance International (PFI), and 2014 “Americas Award for North American Oil & Gas and Global Overall” by Infrastructure Journal and 2015 Global Finance Deal of the Year: Project Finance by The American Lawyer.
- Affiliated owners in the negotiation of, and matters arising under, equipment purchase and engineering, procurement, and construction agreements for a natural gas-fired peaking facility located in California and natural gas-fired combined cycle facilities located in New Jersey, New York and Maryland.
- Tax equity investors with respect to the acquisition of ownership interests in wind generation facilities.
- The owner with respect to an application to the U.S. Department of Energy for a loan guaranty for a proposed uranium enrichment facility.
- A ratings agency with respect to its diligence of the financing of a 170 MW solar facility located in California.
- The acquirer in the acquisition of a 2.9 MW ground mounted solar facility and a related portfolio of solar development projects in New Jersey.
- Lenders in connection with the refinancing of multiple coal-fired generation projects.
- The lender in the financing of a 9 MW roof-top solar facility in New Jersey.
- The owner in the development of a 60 MW bio-mass facility in Florida.
- The owner in the development and financing of a 200 MW gas-fired combined cycle generating facility and natural gas compression station located in Mexico.
- Lenders in the financing of a 2x100 MW coal-fired generating facility located in the Philippines.
- The owner in the project development and financing of a 600 MW gas-fired combined-cycle generating facility located in New Mexico.
- The contractor with respect to an agreement to construct a destination facility in California.
- The acquirer in its due diligence with respect to the acquisition of a portfolio of ownership interests in four U.S. power projects.
- The acquirer in the acquisition and financing of two power projects located in Mexico.
- The acquirer in the acquisition and financing of a natural gas compression project located in Mexico.
- The acquirer in due diligence with respect to the acquisition of geothermal assets in the Philippines.
- The issuer in an exchange offering to restructure the bond financing for a 234 MW natural gas-fired generating project located in Cali, Colombia, together with a related transfer of ownership and restructuring of project agreements.
- An owner in connection with project development matters, including the negotiation of an engineering, procurement and construction agreement and gas and electric interconnection arrangements, following project suspension and prior to the sale of its approximately 1,000 MW gas-fired combined cycle generation facility.
- An owner lessor in the negotiation of an engineering, procurement and construction agreement and related matters for an approximately 600 MW dual-fuel, combined cycle generating facility in Wisconsin.
- Several affiliated project companies (over 3,000 MW) with regard to the negotiation of and then matters arising under engineering, procurement and construction agreements and the restructuring of long term maintenance agreements.
- An owner with regard to the negotiation of and subsequently disputes arising under a long-term tolling agreement for the capacity of its combined-cycle facility in Pennsylvania.
- An owner in the sale of a project company with an approximately 232 MW gas-fired generating facility in California.
- A group of transmission owners in the formation of PJM as an independent system operator.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Listed for Project Finance (2019) and Energy Transactions: Conventional Power (2019), Legal 500, United States
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Bar Association
Insights
Legal Updates
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, magna cum laude, 1984
BBA, The College of William & Mary, 1977
Admissions
District of Columbia
Virginia