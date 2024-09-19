Laurie A. Grasso
Overview
Laurie, an accomplished deal maker, is co-chair of the firm’s global real estate practice. She takes a client-focused approach to her real estate practice, often acting as in-house counsel for her clients and becoming a trusted member of their businesses. Laurie has a long list of clients who have been with her since the beginning of her practice and appreciate her ability to adeptly and efficiently handle any type of real estate deal. She is recognized as a leading lawyer in Chambers USA, noting that she is “a strong negotiator” and “she has a great business sense combined with legal knowledge.”
Laurie represents real estate private equity funds, companies, institutional REITs, lenders, investors and other property owners in all aspects of commercial real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, developments, financings, portfolio transactions, preferred equity investments, work-outs, leasing and real estate joint ventures. Her work touches all asset classes, including office, multifamily, affordable housing, industrial workforce housing, mixed-use, build-to-rent, life sciences, hospitality, retail, condominium, and ground leases.
She also maintains an active capital markets and fund practice, representing investors in joint venture transactions and sophisticated fund and tax structures. Additionally, Laurie is well-versed in the Opportunity Zone program, helping numerous clients through the process of structuring and investing in qualified properties and vehicles. She is also active in the areas of ESG and real estate sustainability, including green loans, C-PACE loans and bonds.
Laurie is involved in a number of non-profit and charitable organizations focusing on real estate. She serves on the Advisory Board and spearheads the firm’s legal partnership with Project Destined, an organization dedicated to transforming minority youth into owners in the communities in which they live, work and play. She also serves as co-chair for Rebuilding New York’s “She Builds” program, where she organizes an annual renovation day, rehabilitating a New York City community center in need.
Laurie is a frequent speaker and is sought after by industry publications for her professional insights. While at her former firm, she distinguished herself by becoming one of the youngest partners in the firm’s history at age 33.
Commercial Observer has included her in their elite “Power 100” list for two years in a row, which recognizes the most powerful players in real estate and was one of only three practicing attorneys on the list. She has also been featured in Crain’s “Notable Women in Law” listing, as well as their listing of “Notable in Real Estate.” Real Estate Forum has also inducted Laurie into their “Women of Influence Hall of Fame,” recognizing her longtime contributions to the commercial real estate industry.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Notable Real Estate Leader, Crain’s New York Business, 2021, 2024
- Recommended for Real Estate (2008, 2012, 2016, 2021-2024) and Real Estate Finance (2021-2024), Legal 500 United States
- Recognized as a Leader in Real Estate: Mainly Dirt (2023-2024) and Real Estate: Corporate (2016, 2020–2022), New York, Chambers USA
- Recognized in Commercial Observer’s Power 100 List, 2021-2022
-
Recognized as a 2021 Notable Woman in Law by Crain’s New York Business
- Recipient of the Excellence in Field Awards for Legal, Commercial Observer, 2020
- Winner of the Women in Real Estate Recognition, Real Estate Fund Intelligence Awards, 2019
- Highlighted by Real Estate Forum for a number of different awards including: Women of Influence, Legal Counsel of the Year (2019); Women of Influence, Hall of Fame (2017); Women of Influence (2016 and 2011); and 35 Under 35 (2007)
- Named among Leading Ladies in Real Estate, Real Estate Weekly, 2019
- Named a NYC Power Woman in Real Estate, Bisnow, 2016, 2018, 2019
- Named among Women in Real Estate, New York Real Estate Journal, 2016
- Named among Top 15 Women in Real Estate, Sokol Media, 2015
- Selected as a Top 50 Female Attorney for Real Estate Law, New York Super Lawyers magazine, 2015–2016
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Real Estate Law, The New York Times Magazine, 2014–2015, 2023
- Selected as a Rising Star for Real Estate Law, New York Super Lawyers magazine, 2012–2013
- Three-time recipient of Most Ingenious Deal of the Year award, REBNY Named among Women of Influence, Real Estate New York, 2008, 2009, 2011
Affiliations
Professional
- Steering Committee, New York Women Leading Real Estate, Bisnow
- Member, Advisory Board, Project Destined
- Member, US Advisory Board, Real Estate Finance and Investment
- Co-founder, Real Women of Real Estate
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
News
Education
JD, Brooklyn Law School, 1999
BS, University at Buffalo, 1995
Admissions
New York
Areas of Focus
Additional Service Areas
- Acquisitions and Dispositions
- Commercial Real Estate Lending
- Construction
- Finance and Restructuring
- Health Care and Life Sciences
- Land Use and Development
- Leasing
- Private Equity
- Private Investment Funds
- Real Estate Affordable Housing
- Real Estate Life Sciences and Health Care
- Distressed Real Estate Litigation and Restructuring