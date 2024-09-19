She also maintains an active capital markets and fund practice, representing investors in joint venture transactions and sophisticated fund and tax structures. Additionally, Laurie is well-versed in the Opportunity Zone program, helping numerous clients through the process of structuring and investing in qualified properties and vehicles. She is also active in the areas of ESG and real estate sustainability, including green loans, C-PACE loans and bonds.

Laurie is involved in a number of non-profit and charitable organizations focusing on real estate. She serves on the Advisory Board and spearheads the firm’s legal partnership with Project Destined, an organization dedicated to transforming minority youth into owners in the communities in which they live, work and play. She also serves as co-chair for Rebuilding New York’s “She Builds” program, where she organizes an annual renovation day, rehabilitating a New York City community center in need.

Laurie is a frequent speaker and is sought after by industry publications for her professional insights. While at her former firm, she distinguished herself by becoming one of the youngest partners in the firm’s history at age 33.

Commercial Observer has included her in their elite “Power 100” list for two years in a row, which recognizes the most powerful players in real estate and was one of only three practicing attorneys on the list. She has also been featured in Crain’s “Notable Women in Law” listing, as well as their listing of “Notable in Real Estate.” Real Estate Forum has also inducted Laurie into their “Women of Influence Hall of Fame,” recognizing her longtime contributions to the commercial real estate industry.