Lawrence C. Adams
Special Counsel
Overview
Larry is a seasoned real estate lawyer who represents an array of clients with their general real estate needs, including real estate and asset based finance (primarily as lender’s counsel), loan acquisitions and loan work-outs. He also assists with office building acquisition and ownership, management and leasing, real estate partnerships, joint ventures and construction contracts.
Experience
- Represented both lenders and borrowers in real estate and asset based finance.
- Represented owners in office building acquisition and ownership, management and leasing, real estate partnerships, joint ventures and construction contracts.
- Represented lenders in loan acquisitions and dispositions.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Dallas Bar Association
Education
JD, Southern Methodist University, with honors, Order of the Coif, 1976
BA, Drake University, Phi Beta Kappa, 1973
Admissions
Texas