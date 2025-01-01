Lawrence Adams, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Photo

Lawrence C. Adams

Special Counsel

Overview

Larry is a seasoned real estate lawyer who represents an array of clients with their general real estate needs, including real estate and asset based finance (primarily as lender’s counsel), loan acquisitions and loan work-outs. He also assists with office building acquisition and ownership, management and leasing, real estate partnerships, joint ventures and construction contracts.

Experience

  • Represented both lenders and borrowers in real estate and asset based finance.
  • Represented owners in office building acquisition and ownership, management and leasing, real estate partnerships, joint ventures and construction contracts.
  • Represented lenders in loan acquisitions and dispositions.

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, Dallas Bar Association

Education

JD, Southern Methodist University, with honors, Order of the Coif, 1976

BA, Drake University, Phi Beta Kappa, 1973

Admissions

Texas

