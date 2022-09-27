In addition to his litigation practice, Larry counsels policyholders regarding insurance claim evaluation and strategy, policy placement and manuscripting issues, and recovery of insurance proceeds under third parties’ insurance policies. He has assisted the firm’s transactional attorneys in performing insurance and litigation due diligence for numerous transactions, including a $3.5 billion energy industry acquisition. Larry has worked for many years with the firm’s bankruptcy lawyers to advise clients about insurance aspects of bankruptcy and creditors rights matters, including the litigation of insurance coverage matters in adversary proceedings.

Larry is admitted to practice in Georgia, New York and Virginia, as well as before numerous US Courts of Appeals and US District Courts. After earning his law degree, he served as a law clerk for the Honorable D. Dortch Warriner of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. He is a Fellow of the American College of Coverage Counsel and the current President of the Board of Directors of the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation.