As a commercial litigator, Larry has represented clients in breach of contract and business disputes, employment disputes, and complex admiralty litigation. He is experienced in obtaining documentary evidence, deposing witnesses overseas and coordinating with foreign counsel. His technical background and experience make him particularly adept at working with technology experts to prepare and present complicated technical opinions in a manner that is easy to comprehend.

Larry has prepared and prosecuted patent and trademark applications for clients ranging from emerging startups making jewelry and household goods to Fortune 500 companies. He has also advised those clients in all aspects of IP strategy including patentability, freedom to operate, and infringement and invalidity opinions. Additionally, Larry advises clients regarding protection of their intellectual property rights when entering into and operating under government procurement contracts.

Larry’s technical background includes a degree in biochemistry from Boston College and several years’ experience as a research scientist with a molecular pharmacology laboratory at the New England Medical Center. There, he conducted molecular biology, genetic analysis and biochemical assays while studying the interaction between cellular receptors and peptides.