Overview

Larry is an experienced trial advocate focused on intellectual property and commercial litigation. A member of the patent bar, Larry also advises clients in all aspects of intellectual property law, from patent and trademark registration and protection of trade secrets, through enforcement at trial and appeal.

Larry has represented clients in patent infringement matters involving telecommunications networks, software and hardware computer systems, adhesives, and athletic turf technology, handling cases in various federal district courts and in multi-district litigation. He has also handled post-grant proceedings including reexaminations before the USPTO, strategically facilitating settlement of patent infringement matters. In addition to patent disputes, Larry has litigated copyright (including software copyright) and trademark infringement litigation as well as trade secret misappropriation cases.

As a commercial litigator, Larry has represented clients in breach of contract and business disputes, employment disputes, and complex admiralty litigation. He is experienced in obtaining documentary evidence, deposing witnesses overseas and coordinating with foreign counsel. His technical background and experience make him particularly adept at working with technology experts to prepare and present complicated technical opinions in a manner that is easy to comprehend.

Larry has prepared and prosecuted patent and trademark applications for clients ranging from emerging startups making jewelry and household goods to Fortune 500 companies. He has also advised those clients in all aspects of IP strategy including patentability, freedom to operate, and infringement and invalidity opinions. Additionally, Larry advises clients regarding protection of their intellectual property rights when entering into and operating under government procurement contracts.

Larry’s technical background includes a degree in biochemistry from Boston College and several years’ experience as a research scientist with a molecular pharmacology laboratory at the New England Medical Center. There, he conducted molecular biology, genetic analysis and biochemical assays while studying the interaction between cellular receptors and peptides.

Experience

  • Representation of a telecommunications services company in ongoing patent infringement litigation in the Eastern District of Virginia, Northern District of Georgia, District of Delaware, and in a multi-district litigation matter in the District of Delaware.
  • Representation of an international medical device manufacturer in ongoing patent infringement action.
  • Representation of a leading manufacturer of protective adhesive films for electronic devices in patent infringement litigations in the District of Utah and the Central District of California.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Ranked Bronze for Patent Litigation in Massachusetts in the IAM Patent 1000 (2024), Intellectual Asset Management

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

Publications

News

Education

JD, New England School of Law, magna cum laude, 2003

BS, Boston College, 1996

Admissions

Massachusetts

US Patent and Trademark Office

Courts

US Court of Appeals, First Circuit

US District Court, District of Massachusetts

US Court of Appeals, Second Circuit

US Court of Appeals, Third Circuit

US District Court, Northern District of California

US District Court, Eastern District of Michigan

US Court of Appeals, Federal Circuit

Clerkships

  • Massachusetts Superior Court
