Leah is an experienced trial lawyer in the Litigation section of the Firm’s Houston office. Leah’s practice includes complex commercial litigation, with an emphasis on energy litigation, landlord/tenant litigation, banking litigation, construction litigation, insurance recovery, and business disputes. Leah’s litigation experience includes trial (jury and bench), arbitration, mediation, motion practice (drafting and arguing), amicus briefing, all aspects of discovery (including taking depositions, arguing discovery hearings, and responding to subpoenas), conducting white collar and FCPA investigations, and managing large-scale discovery projects. Leah has represented and advised clients in state and federal court, as well as in alternative dispute resolution settings.

In her most recent bench trial win, the judge praised Leah’s trial skills in his opinion awarding attorneys’ fees, stating: “The Court will specifically note the representation of Leah B. Nommensen, one of the plaintiff’s trial counsel, who did a particularly expert job in this case.”