Lee Davis
Overview
Lee focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), venture capital, and private equity. He counsels companies and entrepreneurs, as well as venture capital and private equity investors and their portfolio companies, in connection with corporate and transactional matters, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, growth equity and private financing transactions, joint ventures and corporate reorganizations, and general corporate and securities matters.
As part of his practice, Lee represents start-ups, early-stage businesses, and emerging growth companies from incorporation and early-stage financings through exit. He advises on corporate legal issues, venture capital and other financings, and M&A.
Lee is also an active member of and serves as general counsel to the Houston Angel Network, an organization dedicated to developing the innovation ecosystem in Houston by supporting founders and start-up companies with financial resources and mentorship.
Experience
Representative Venture Capital and Private Equity Investment Transactions
- Binary Defense Systems, Inc. in its $36 million Series A financing.
- Goose Capital as lead investor in a $5 million Series A financing of Lidrotec GmbH.
- The Artemis Fund as lead investor in a Series Seed financing of Hello Divorce, Inc.
- The Artemis Fund as lead investor in a Series Seed financing of Payverse, Inc.
- MarketPryce, Inc. in its $3 million Series Seed financing.
- Liquid immersion technology company in its $20 million convertible notes financing.
- Wave 27 Ventures in a $5.7 million Series A financing of Montucky Cold Snacks.
- Goose Capital as lead investor in a $3 million Series A financing of Fibrecoat GmbH.
- The Artemis Fund as lead investor in a $20 million Series B financing of financial technology company.
- Vopak Ventures as lead investor in a $3 million Series A financing of Aquacycl, Inc.
- The Artemis Fund as lead investor in a $2 million Series Seed financing of digital fashion company.
- The Artemis Fund as lead investor in a $1 million convertible notes financing of a food technology company.
- Virtual reality pilot training company in its $1.75 million convertible notes financing.
- Investor in convertible notes financing of a dating app and group volunteering matchmaker.
- A coating company in a SAFE financing as initial participant of local accelerator.
Representative Mergers and Acquisitions Transactions
- BLP Holdings, LLC (comprised of three divisions based out of Houston, Texas: Absolute Metal Products, Metal Cutting Specialists, and Houston Water Jet) in its sale to Ryerson (NYSE: RYI).
-
Venture-backed technology company in 100% equity sale to strategic purchaser.
-
Private equity group in sale of multiple waste management and transportation businesses in the Midwest, including: i) sale of solid waste management businesses in Columbus, Ohio and Cincinnati, Ohio; ii) sale of solid waste management business in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; iii) sale of water transport business in New Concord, Ohio and Hickory, Pennsylvania; iv) sale of water management solutions business in Lore City, Ohio; and v) sale of water management solutions business in West Virginia.
-
Multiple venture capital funds in 100% equity sale of venture-backed technology company to strategic purchaser.
-
Buyer in its acquisition of Australian and Chinese businesses engaged in construction industry.
-
A payment services company it its sale of assets to joint venture.
-
Multiple Buyers in their acquisitions and financings of WIC businesses throughout Texas.
-
A business and technology consulting practice in its sale to strategic acquirer.
-
A software company in its sale of assets to public strategic acquirer engaged in oil and gas drilling.
-
A Louisiana-based natural gas compression equipment fabrication and service business in its sale to private equity.
-
A Houston-based integrated waste services company in its sale to private equity.
-
General Technologies, Inc. in its acquisition of Precision-Hayes International, Inc. from Actuant Corporation.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as a Rising Star for Intellectual Property, Texas Monthly and Texas Super Lawyers Magazine, 2022
- Named a Top Lawyer in Houston, Intellectual Property Rights, Houstonia Magazine, 2017
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Bar Association
- Houston Angel Network
Insights
"Trademarks and Social Media," Texas Intellectual Property Paralegals Association (TIPPA) (August 8, 2013)
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, 2011
BS, Mechanical Engineering, Texas A&M University, 2006
Admissions
Texas
US Patent and Trademark Office
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit
US Court of Appeals, Federal Circuit
US District Court, Eastern District of Texas
US District Court, Northern District of Texas
US District Court, Western District of Texas
US District Court, Southern District of Texas