Lee focuses his practice on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), venture capital, and private equity. He counsels companies and entrepreneurs, as well as venture capital and private equity investors and their portfolio companies, in connection with corporate and transactional matters, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, growth equity and private financing transactions, joint ventures and corporate reorganizations, and general corporate and securities matters.

As part of his practice, Lee represents start-ups, early-stage businesses, and emerging growth companies from incorporation and early-stage financings through exit. He advises on corporate legal issues, venture capital and other financings, and M&A.