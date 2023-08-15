Lee Downey
Overview
With over 30 years of experience in planning and economic development, Lee has held positions working in all areas of economic development at local, regional and state levels of government and in private practice. His work in both urban and rural communities includes site selection, marketing, business development, project management, incentive negotiation and strategic planning. He has experience with a variety of business assistance and incentive programs, working closely with economic development organizations throughout the United States on a variety of economic development projects.
As Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development & Planning and Director of Economic & Community Development, both for the City of Richmond, Lee oversaw a successful economic development program with a team that announced over 7,500 new jobs and $900 million in new investment during his seven-year tenure. His position leading the economic development efforts in Richmond provided strong experience working in a large, rapidly-growing urban setting.
He also served as a Business Development Project Manager and a Sites & Buildings Specialist at the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) earlier in his career. In his time with VEDP, Lee personally led projects that brought over 4,000 new jobs and $375 million of new investment to the Commonwealth of Virginia. Through his work with VEDP and the regional Appomattox Basin Industrial Development Corporation (ABIDCO) in Petersburg, Virginia, Lee worked on a variety of projects in large metropolitan cities, small urban communities and large, rural county governments.
During his time in the private sector, Lee has worked with both large and small companies, representing diverse industry sectors, to lead extensive site selection projects across the United States. From developing initial project criteria to negotiating incentive packages leading to major project announcements, he has worked with company leaders to navigate the often overwhelming site selection process.
Experience
- Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development & Planning, City of Richmond, Virginia 2014–2018
- Director of Economic & Community Development, City of Richmond, Virginia, 2011–2014
- Vice President of Business Development, McKinney & Company, 2008–2011
- Marketing Manager, McGuireWoods, 2006–2008
- Business Development Project Manager, Virginia Economic Development Partnership, 2001–2006
- Sites & Buildings Specialist, Virginia Economic Development Partnership, 2000–2001
- Marketing Specialist, Appomattox Basin Industrial Development Corporation, 1995–2000

Education
MPL, University of Virginia, 1993
Bachelor of City Planning, University of Virginia, 1992