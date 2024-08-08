Leslie regularly advises clients on high stakes litigation and investigations. As a partner in Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s antitrust and consumer protection group, Leslie’s practice focuses on antitrust, privacy and cybersecurity, and consumer class actions at the trial level in state and federal courts throughout the country. Leslie also defends corporate and individual clients facing criminal and civil investigations by the Department of Justice, Federal Trade Commission and other agencies. She assists clients with internal investigations, search warrants, subpoenas and civil investigative demands.

Leslie also works proactively with clients to counsel them on various aspects of the antitrust and consumer protections laws and the associated regulatory and litigation risk. For example, Leslie has counseled clients on issues related to advertising, promotions, and pricing, providing both insight into the legal risks and practical advice to achieve business goals.

Leslie represents clients across many industries, with particular experience with clients in the consumer products, financial services and energy sectors.

Leslie currently serves as Hiring Partner in Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Washington, DC office and as a member of the pro bono committee. Leslie focuses her pro bono practice on representation of criminal defendants and is currently representing a client in overturning a wrongful conviction in DC.

Prior to joining the firm, Leslie served as a law clerk to the Honorable Robert E. Payne of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.