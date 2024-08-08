Overview

Leslie regularly advises clients on high stakes litigation and investigations. As a partner in Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s antitrust and consumer protection group, Leslie’s practice focuses on antitrust, privacy and cybersecurity, and consumer class actions at the trial level in state and federal courts throughout the country. Leslie also defends corporate and individual clients facing criminal and civil investigations by the Department of Justice, Federal Trade Commission and other agencies. She assists clients with internal investigations, search warrants, subpoenas and civil investigative demands.

Leslie also works proactively with clients to counsel them on various aspects of the antitrust and consumer protections laws and the associated regulatory and litigation risk. For example, Leslie has counseled clients on issues related to advertising, promotions, and pricing, providing both insight into the legal risks and practical advice to achieve business goals. 

Leslie represents clients across many industries, with particular experience with clients in the consumer products, financial services and energy sectors.

Leslie currently serves as Hiring Partner in Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Washington, DC office and as a member of the pro bono committee. Leslie focuses her pro bono practice on representation of criminal defendants and is currently representing a client in overturning a wrongful conviction in DC.

Prior to joining the firm, Leslie served as a law clerk to the Honorable Robert E. Payne of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Experience

  • Represent companies in data breach putative class actions.
  • Defended consumer products company in several matters alleging false labeling and advertising.
  • Represented government contractor in matter involving alleged civil and criminal violations of the False Claims Act.
  • Represented major retailer in investigation related to online reviews.
  • Advised client on introduction of promotional and marketing program in retail locations across dozens of states.
  • Advised major integrated oil companies on various antitrust and competition related issues.
  • Defended bank in antitrust action alleging conspiracy in restraint of trade.
  • Defended aerospace company in antitrust action challenging exclusive dealing agreement.
  • Defended company in dispute related to remediation of environmental contamination.
  • Defended major energy company in multistate investigations and litigation alleging fraud, unjust enrichment, and false claims.
  • Defended health-care products manufacturer in a multidistrict class action litigation involving allegations of price fixing.
  • Defended supplier of cement and concrete in two putative antitrust class actions alleging price-fixing, market allocation, and customer allocation. Court denied certification of both putative classes.
  • Represented leading Japanese manufacturer in Department of Justice criminal investigation of pricing practices and related conduct.
  • Represented Universal Music Group before the Federal Trade Commission in its $1.9 billion acquisition of the recorded music business of EMI Music. After a Second Request and an extensive investigation, the FTC voted 5-0 to close its investigation without requiring divestitures or other remedies.
  • Representing one of the nation’s leading suppliers of consumer health care products in a lawsuit alleging claims under federal and New York State antitrust law, along with breach of contract and tortious interference with contract claims.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Named to “40 & Under Hot List” by Benchmark Litigation, 2020–2022

Affiliations

Professional

  • Vice Chair, ABA Antitrust Law Section, Trial Practice Committee, 2023-present
  • Vice Chair, ABA Antitrust Law Section, Cartel & Criminal Practice Committee, 2018-2021
  • Member, ABA Antitrust Law Section

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • June 2021
    Event
    Moderator
    Challenges in Litigating Civil Cases with Parallel Criminal Investigations, ABA Antitrust Law Section
  • February 2021
    Event
    Co-presenter
    ABA Cartel and Criminal Practice Bi-Monthly Cartel Update, Recent Trends in Cartel Enforcement, ABA Antitrust Law Section
  • January 2019
    Event
    Moderator
    Forex Trial: Behind the Scenes with the Trial Attorneys, ABA Antitrust Law Section
  • July 2018
    Event
    Panelist
    UFC Antitrust Litigation: Monopsony in Labor Markets, ABA Antitrust Law Section
  • October 2017
    Event
    Panelist
    Distribution Fundamentals, ABA Antitrust Law Section
  • March 2017
    Event
    Panelist
    Transforming Theories Into Admissible Evidence: Preparing An Antitrust Case for Trial, ABA Antitrust Law Section

Publications

Blog Posts

News

Education

JD, Wake Forest University School of Law, magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, Symposium Editor, Wake Forest Law Review, 2009

BA, University of Richmond, cum laude, 2004

Admissions

District of Columbia

North Carolina

Clerkships

  • US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia
