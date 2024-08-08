Leslie W. Kostyshak
Overview
Leslie regularly advises clients on high stakes litigation and investigations. As a partner in Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP’s antitrust and consumer protection group, Leslie’s practice focuses on antitrust, privacy and cybersecurity, and consumer class actions at the trial level in state and federal courts throughout the country. Leslie also defends corporate and individual clients facing criminal and civil investigations by the Department of Justice, Federal Trade Commission and other agencies. She assists clients with internal investigations, search warrants, subpoenas and civil investigative demands.
Leslie also works proactively with clients to counsel them on various aspects of the antitrust and consumer protections laws and the associated regulatory and litigation risk. For example, Leslie has counseled clients on issues related to advertising, promotions, and pricing, providing both insight into the legal risks and practical advice to achieve business goals.
Leslie represents clients across many industries, with particular experience with clients in the consumer products, financial services and energy sectors.
Leslie currently serves as Hiring Partner in Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Washington, DC office and as a member of the pro bono committee. Leslie focuses her pro bono practice on representation of criminal defendants and is currently representing a client in overturning a wrongful conviction in DC.
Prior to joining the firm, Leslie served as a law clerk to the Honorable Robert E. Payne of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Experience
- Represent companies in data breach putative class actions.
- Defended consumer products company in several matters alleging false labeling and advertising.
- Represented government contractor in matter involving alleged civil and criminal violations of the False Claims Act.
- Represented major retailer in investigation related to online reviews.
- Advised client on introduction of promotional and marketing program in retail locations across dozens of states.
- Advised major integrated oil companies on various antitrust and competition related issues.
- Defended bank in antitrust action alleging conspiracy in restraint of trade.
- Defended aerospace company in antitrust action challenging exclusive dealing agreement.
- Defended company in dispute related to remediation of environmental contamination.
- Defended major energy company in multistate investigations and litigation alleging fraud, unjust enrichment, and false claims.
- Defended health-care products manufacturer in a multidistrict class action litigation involving allegations of price fixing.
- Defended supplier of cement and concrete in two putative antitrust class actions alleging price-fixing, market allocation, and customer allocation. Court denied certification of both putative classes.
- Represented leading Japanese manufacturer in Department of Justice criminal investigation of pricing practices and related conduct.
- Represented Universal Music Group before the Federal Trade Commission in its $1.9 billion acquisition of the recorded music business of EMI Music. After a Second Request and an extensive investigation, the FTC voted 5-0 to close its investigation without requiring divestitures or other remedies.
- Representing one of the nation’s leading suppliers of consumer health care products in a lawsuit alleging claims under federal and New York State antitrust law, along with breach of contract and tortious interference with contract claims.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named to “40 & Under Hot List” by Benchmark Litigation, 2020–2022
Affiliations
Professional
- Vice Chair, ABA Antitrust Law Section, Trial Practice Committee, 2023-present
- Vice Chair, ABA Antitrust Law Section, Cartel & Criminal Practice Committee, 2018-2021
- Member, ABA Antitrust Law Section
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
Blog Posts
News
Education
JD, Wake Forest University School of Law, magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, Symposium Editor, Wake Forest Law Review, 2009
BA, University of Richmond, cum laude, 2004
Admissions
District of Columbia
North Carolina
Clerkships
- US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia
Areas of Focus
- Cyber Investigations and Privacy Litigation
- Antitrust and Consumer Protection
- Antitrust Litigation
- Advertising Litigation
- Retail and Consumer Products Litigation
- Class Action, Multidistrict Litigation
- Commercial Litigation
- Cartel and Criminal Antitrust Defense and Investigations
- Criminal and Civil Antitrust Investigations
- White Collar, Regulatory Defense and Investigations
- International Trade Controls
- National Security
- Antitrust Compliance and Counseling
- Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)