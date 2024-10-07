Lewis F. Powell III
Overview
Lewis Powell’s litigation practice has ranged from complex intellectual property, commercial, fraud, and antitrust cases; to the nuclear regulatory field and environmental and toxic tort matters; and to telecommunications issues. He has handled trial and appellate matters in state and federal courts and regulatory agencies in more than 15 states. His most recent experience was serving as lead counsel in two related jury trials in federal court in 2018. The first was a “bet the company” antitrust and breach of contract case. We represented the plaintiff. After nearly three weeks of trial, the jury returned its verdict entirely in favor of our client, finding that the defendant had violated Section 7 of the Clayton Act and awarding our client substantial damages. Three months later, in a separate trial against the same adversary, which had alleged in a counterclaim that our client had misappropriated 67 trade secrets, a different jury rejected nearly all of the allegations.
In other notable cases, Lewis was lead counsel in (i) a five-week trial involving the alleged misappropriation of highly confidential software designs; (ii) a jury trial of a multimillion dollar fraud and breach of contract action; and (iii) the defense of a major national retailer in a product liability suit brought by the parents of a toddler who suffered a catastrophic brain injury in a crib accident. He also served as co-counsel in major appellate litigation before the DC Circuit in cases involving national environmental policy.
He is admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court; the Fourth and DC Circuit Courts of Appeal; and the United States District Courts for Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia. He is a regular lecturer on federal civil procedure and litigation in the Eastern District of Virginia.
Experience
-
Regularly defended a major financial services company in consumer class actions and other litigation.
-
Retained by major national retailer to handle appeal of runaway defamation verdict.
-
Represented substantial public companies in separate RICO actions against labor unions, union executives, and affiliated labor organizations.
-
Defended major energy company in complex commercial dispute involving allegations of fraud, conspiracy, and breach of contract.
-
Represented a leading US pharmaceutical company in major unfair competition and Lanham Act suit against foreign competitor and defending antitrust counterclaim asserted by domestic competitor.
-
Represented lead defendants in Missouri dioxin litigation (eight-month jury trial), Hipps Road groundwater contamination litigation in Florida, and Combustion toxic tort litigation in Louisiana.
-
Represented one of country’s largest telecommunications carriers in state administrative and federal court actions in multiple states arising under the Telecommunications Act of 1996.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Listed as a Litigation Star, Virginia, Benchmark Litigation, 2019-2025
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Business Litigation, The Washington Post Magazine and Virginia & West Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2006-2021
- Named as a “Master of the Courtroom,” National Law Journal, 2018
- Fellow, Virginia Law Foundation
- AV® Peer Review Rated, Martindale-Hubbell
- President, Virginia State Bar Young Lawyers Conference, 1986-1987
- Chairman, Board of Governors of St. Christopher’s School, 2009-2013
- Senior Warden, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 2006
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Law Institute
- Member, Fourth Circuit Judicial Conference
Insights
Podcasts
- October 7, 2024Listen: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Website
In this episode, Lewis F. Powell III shares stories about growing up with his father, the late Supreme Court Justice Lewis F. Powell Jr., and discusses the intersection of his father’s legacy and his own legal career.
News
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 3, 2024News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 2 Minute ReadJune 28, 2024News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 5, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 29, 2022News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 17, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 2, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 12, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 30, 2021News
- July 30, 2021Media Mention
- 1 Minute ReadMay 6, 2021News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 2, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadMarch 5, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 1, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 1, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 24, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 26, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadOctober 15, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadSeptember 11, 2018News
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, Executive Editor, Virginia Law Review, Raven Society
BA, Washington and Lee University, Frank J. Gilliam Leadership Award, ODK President, Student Government (three years), Varsity Football (three years)
Admissions
Virginia
Clerkships
- US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia