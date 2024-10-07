Lewis Powell’s litigation practice has ranged from complex intellectual property, commercial, fraud, and antitrust cases; to the nuclear regulatory field and environmental and toxic tort matters; and to telecommunications issues. He has handled trial and appellate matters in state and federal courts and regulatory agencies in more than 15 states. His most recent experience was serving as lead counsel in two related jury trials in federal court in 2018. The first was a “bet the company” antitrust and breach of contract case. We represented the plaintiff. After nearly three weeks of trial, the jury returned its verdict entirely in favor of our client, finding that the defendant had violated Section 7 of the Clayton Act and awarding our client substantial damages. Three months later, in a separate trial against the same adversary, which had alleged in a counterclaim that our client had misappropriated 67 trade secrets, a different jury rejected nearly all of the allegations.

In other notable cases, Lewis was lead counsel in (i) a five-week trial involving the alleged misappropriation of highly confidential software designs; (ii) a jury trial of a multimillion dollar fraud and breach of contract action; and (iii) the defense of a major national retailer in a product liability suit brought by the parents of a toddler who suffered a catastrophic brain injury in a crib accident. He also served as co-counsel in major appellate litigation before the DC Circuit in cases involving national environmental policy.

He is admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court; the Fourth and DC Circuit Courts of Appeal; and the United States District Courts for Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia. He is a regular lecturer on federal civil procedure and litigation in the Eastern District of Virginia.