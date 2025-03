Lieselot is a global immigration and labor and employment lawyer advising companies on immigration processes around the world.

With experience guiding companies and individuals through immigration processes in the US and overseas, Lieselot is a multi-faceted practitioner able to meet the diverse needs of global clients.

Working from a practical perspective that takes into account the unique needs of every client, she provides immigration support for corporate assignments and relocations to Europe, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Given her broad knowledge of immigration law, she also advises on complex naturalization, employment-based, family-based, and humanitarian immigration matters.

Lieselot’s previous experience includes working on behalf of universities, individual families, small companies, and large multinational corporations.



Lieselot is a contributing author to Business Immigration Insights, the Hunton immigration law blog.