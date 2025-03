As a member of the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice, Liliana assists clients by identifying, evaluating, and managing all facets of global privacy and information security risks. She advises on privacy compliance issues, data breach and cybersecurity incident response, and cybersecurity preparedness activities. Liliana often drafts online and offline privacy policies, procedures, and notices. Liliana also counsels clients on conducting diligence and negotiating privacy and data security aspects of corporate transactions.

Liliana maintains an active pro bono practice, assisting clients with immigration-related matters and veterans affairs.