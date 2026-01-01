In addition to her litigation practice, Lily counsels employers at all stages of the employment relationship on day-to-day employment law and compliance issues. Her advice ranges topics including disability and religious accommodations, leaves of absence, wage and hour compliance, OSHA issues, disciplinary matters, and federal and state employment law obligations. She regularly drafts and advises on employment-related policies, procedures, and agreements, including employee handbooks, leave policies, and other workplace documentation.

A significant part of Lily’s practice involves conducting sensitive workplace investigations, including matters involving alleged discrimination, harassment, sexual misconduct, and other misconduct. She also has experience advising educational institutions on Title IX, civil rights, student and employee conduct, faculty matters, training, FERPA, and related institutional issues.

Before joining the firm, Lily served as Assistant General Counsel for the US National Science Foundation, where she handled employment discrimination and disciplinary cases, negotiated settlements, and helped ensure agency-wide compliance with employment laws. Earlier in her career, Lily spent over a decade as Senior Attorney with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, representing the agency in administrative hearings before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the Merit Systems Protection Board, where she developed strong advocacy skills and handled all phases of litigation, from discovery and motion practice to hearings and appeals.