Lily Monfort
Overview
Lily represents employers and institutions in a wide range of labor, employment, and compliance matters nationwide. She brings over a decade of experience in employment law, particularly discrimination matters, and litigation across both private practice and government service, informing the practical, strategic counsel she provides clients in management-side workplace disputes.
Lily advises clients across diverse industries, including national retailers, colleges and universities, and other businesses facing complex workplace and operational challenges. She defends clients in litigation, administrative proceedings, investigations, and matters involving employment discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage and hour disputes, and wrongful termination claims. She also helps clients resolve disputes before lawsuits are filed through strategic counseling, negotiations, and interactions with administrative agencies and claimants.
In addition to her litigation practice, Lily counsels employers at all stages of the employment relationship on day-to-day employment law and compliance issues. Her advice ranges topics including disability and religious accommodations, leaves of absence, wage and hour compliance, OSHA issues, disciplinary matters, and federal and state employment law obligations. She regularly drafts and advises on employment-related policies, procedures, and agreements, including employee handbooks, leave policies, and other workplace documentation.
A significant part of Lily’s practice involves conducting sensitive workplace investigations, including matters involving alleged discrimination, harassment, sexual misconduct, and other misconduct. She also has experience advising educational institutions on Title IX, civil rights, student and employee conduct, faculty matters, training, FERPA, and related institutional issues.
Before joining the firm, Lily served as Assistant General Counsel for the US National Science Foundation, where she handled employment discrimination and disciplinary cases, negotiated settlements, and helped ensure agency-wide compliance with employment laws. Earlier in her career, Lily spent over a decade as Senior Attorney with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, representing the agency in administrative hearings before the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the Merit Systems Protection Board, where she developed strong advocacy skills and handled all phases of litigation, from discovery and motion practice to hearings and appeals.
Experience
- Counsels employers on personnel matters and compliance with federal and state employment laws, including wage and hour, discrimination, harassment, whistleblower, employee privacy, employee benefits, OSHA, and other workplace requirements.
- Represents employers in state and federal court in a broad range of employment disputes, including claims involving discrimination, harassment, retaliation, restrictive covenants, and other matters arising under Title VII, the ADA, ADEA, FMLA, and related federal and state laws.
- Defends employers in administrative matters before agencies including the EEOC, Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, and other federal and state agencies.
- Conducts workplace and civil rights investigations involving allegations of discrimination, harassment, retaliation, Title IX violations, and misconduct based on race, ethnicity, national origin, religion, disability, and other protected characteristics.
- Drafts, reviews, and revises employment-related documents, including employee handbooks, workplace policies, offer letters, leave policies, data security policies, and related employment practices materials.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Received Gavel Award, Office of Chief Counsel, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, 2023
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Massachusetts Bar Association
- Member, District of Columbia Bar Association
Education
JD, University of St. Thomas School of Law, 2011
BS, Northeastern University, 2005
Admissions
District of Columbia
Massachusetts
Courts
Supreme Court of the United States
Government Service
Assistant General Counsel, US National Science Foundation
Senior Attorney, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives